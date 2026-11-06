undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’re thinking about adding a pup to your home, take a look at these adoptable sweethearts.
Harold
- Breed: Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Baby (about 5 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with grey
- Weight: About 3.8 lbs (tiny little guy!)
- Shelter: Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Phone: (757) 385-4444
- Adoption fee: $1
Harold is a very small Shih Tzu mix puppy with a soft white and grey coat. He’s still just a baby, so he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, patience, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Harold and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Emilio
- Breed: Hound / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult (about 5 years old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Good with: Has lived with children and cats
- Special notes: Can be protective of food and high-value items; kids in home should be 10+
- Dogs: Can be selective; meet-and-greet required with any resident dogs
- Shelter: Virginia Beach SPCA
- Phone: (757) 427-0070
- Adoption fee: $210
Emilio is a 5-year-old hound/lab mix who has been a star pup at the shelter. He’s done well living with kids and cats before, but because he can guard his food and special treats, the shelter asks that any children in his new home be at least 10 years old. If you already have a dog, plan a meet-and-greet so everyone can be sure they get along.
👉 Meet Emilio and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Angel
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young (about 8.5 months)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 20 lbs
- Color: Black
- Background: Rescued from the streets of Puerto Rico
- Health: Neutered
- Social: Well socialized with other dogs and people
- Shelter/Rescue: Caribbean Paws Adoption Network
- Adoption fee: $395
Angel started life on the streets in Puerto Rico and came into rescue in rough shape, but he has really blossomed in foster care. Now neutered and well socialized, this young lab mix is ready for a loving family who will give him the safe, happy home he deserves.
👉 Meet Angel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jello
- Breed: Border Collie mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Personality: Sweet, pretty well-mannered, a bit shy at times
- Dogs: Slow introductions recommended; meet-and-greet required with any dogs in the home
- Shelter: Virginia Beach SPCA
- Phone: (757) 427-0070
- Adoption fee: $210
Jello is a gentle girl who was surrendered through no fault of her own. The shelter doesn’t know much about her past, but she’s shown herself to be sweet and fairly well-mannered. Because she can be shy and her history is unknown, slow introductions and a meet-and-greet with any resident dogs are required.
👉 Meet Jello and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buffy
- Breed: Goldendoodle mix
- Age: Young (about 2 years old)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Personality: Described as sweet, affectionate, gentle, energetic, and loyal
- Good with: Babies, toddlers, children of all ages, and other dogs
- Loves: Running, playing, exploring, then cuddling with her family
- Adoption type: For Adoption By Private Owner (Virginia Beach, VA)
- Adoption fee: $0
Buffy is a lovely young Goldendoodle who came from a farm in Northern Virginia. Her family describes her as wonderful with kids and other dogs, full of energy for playtime, and very cuddly afterward. She’s looking for a home that can give her plenty of exercise, attention, and love.
👉 Meet Buffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Virginia Beach, VA, please consider visiting these pups, sharing their profiles, or passing this along to someone looking for a new best friend. Your share or visit could be the step that helps one of them find a forever home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.