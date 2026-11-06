🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’re thinking about adding a pup to your home, take a look at these adoptable sweethearts.

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Baby (about 5 months)

Baby (about 5 months) Gender: Male

Color: White with grey

Weight: About 3.8 lbs (tiny little guy!)

About (tiny little guy!) Shelter: Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center

Phone: (757) 385-4444

Adoption fee: $1

Harold is a very small Shih Tzu mix puppy with a soft white and grey coat. He’s still just a baby, so he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, patience, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Harold and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound / Labrador Retriever mix

Hound / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult (about 5 years old )

Adult (about ) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Good with: Has lived with children and cats

Has lived with and Special notes: Can be protective of food and high-value items ; kids in home should be 10+

Can be ; kids in home should be Dogs: Can be selective; meet-and-greet required with any resident dogs

Can be selective; with any resident dogs Shelter: Virginia Beach SPCA

Phone: (757) 427-0070

Adoption fee: $210

Emilio is a 5-year-old hound/lab mix who has been a star pup at the shelter. He’s done well living with kids and cats before, but because he can guard his food and special treats, the shelter asks that any children in his new home be at least 10 years old. If you already have a dog, plan a meet-and-greet so everyone can be sure they get along.

👉 Meet Emilio and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young (about 8.5 months )

Young (about ) Gender: Male

Weight: About 20 lbs

About Color: Black

Black Background: Rescued from the streets of Puerto Rico

Rescued from the streets of Puerto Rico Health: Neutered

Social: Well socialized with other dogs and people

with other dogs and people Shelter/Rescue: Caribbean Paws Adoption Network

Adoption fee: $395

Angel started life on the streets in Puerto Rico and came into rescue in rough shape, but he has really blossomed in foster care. Now neutered and well socialized, this young lab mix is ready for a loving family who will give him the safe, happy home he deserves.

👉 Meet Angel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Personality: Sweet, pretty well-mannered, a bit shy at times

Sweet, pretty well-mannered, a bit at times Dogs: Slow introductions recommended; meet-and-greet required with any dogs in the home

recommended; with any dogs in the home Shelter: Virginia Beach SPCA

Phone: (757) 427-0070

Adoption fee: $210

Jello is a gentle girl who was surrendered through no fault of her own. The shelter doesn’t know much about her past, but she’s shown herself to be sweet and fairly well-mannered. Because she can be shy and her history is unknown, slow introductions and a meet-and-greet with any resident dogs are required.

👉 Meet Jello and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Goldendoodle mix

Goldendoodle mix Age: Young (about 2 years old )

Young (about ) Gender: Female

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Personality: Described as sweet, affectionate, gentle, energetic, and loyal

Described as Good with: Babies, toddlers, children of all ages , and other dogs

, and Loves: Running, playing, exploring, then cuddling with her family

Running, playing, exploring, then cuddling with her family Adoption type: For Adoption By Private Owner (Virginia Beach, VA)

Adoption fee: $0

Buffy is a lovely young Goldendoodle who came from a farm in Northern Virginia. Her family describes her as wonderful with kids and other dogs, full of energy for playtime, and very cuddly afterward. She’s looking for a home that can give her plenty of exercise, attention, and love.

👉 Meet Buffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Virginia Beach, VA, please consider visiting these pups, sharing their profiles, or passing this along to someone looking for a new best friend. Your share or visit could be the step that helps one of them find a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.