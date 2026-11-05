📋 Virginia Beach Admin Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Virginia Beach has some solid office roles right now, especially if you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people. Here are a few strong picks hiring full-time in our area.

Employer: Slaughter & Lupton Law, PLLC

Slaughter & Lupton Law, PLLC Location: Virginia Beach, VA (in person)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $42,000 – $50,000 per year (listing also notes $38,000–$42,000 based on experience)

(listing also notes $38,000–$42,000 based on experience) Benefits: Health, dental, retirement plan, generous PTO and holidays, free parking

You’ll welcome new clients to this personal injury law firm, handle their paperwork, and keep cases organized in the system. Great fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like talking with people, and have strong computer skills; bilingual Spanish is a plus.

Employer: Garage Monkey

Garage Monkey Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (plus sales incentives)

This role mixes office management with inside sales for a growing home services company. You’ll run the day‑to‑day office, schedule installs, follow up on leads, and help close jobs—ideal if you’re organized, like variety, and enjoy talking with customers.

Employer: National Vascular Associates (Mountain Spring Podiatry)**

National Vascular Associates (Mountain Spring Podiatry)** Location: Virginia Beach, VA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00 – $23.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

You’ll coordinate surgery dates, insurance authorizations, and patient instructions in a busy medical office. Good match if you have at least 2 years of surgery scheduling experience, know insurance processes, and are comfortable working in an EHR.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, growth, and exact duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.