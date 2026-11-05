📣 Virginia Beach Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Virginia Beach has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from entry-level event work to part-time outreach and media sales. Good options here if you like talking with people and building brands.

Employer: Mosaic North America (Mosaic Flex Staffing – Acosta Group)

Mosaic North America (Mosaic Flex Staffing – Acosta Group) Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Part-time , 1-hour in-store visit every 8 weeks

, 1-hour in-store visit every 8 weeks Pay: $24.00/hour + paid training

You visit the same big-box electronics store every 8 weeks to chat with shoppers, train store staff, and tidy displays for a major tech brand. Great if you want a very low-hour, flexible side gig with weekly pay and paid virtual training.

Employer: hhv

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact rate not listed), paid training

Perfect if you’re new to marketing and want to break in. You’ll help run live promotional events, talk with attendees, set up displays, and learn event marketing from the ground up—no experience required, just strong people skills and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Simon Family JCC / Jewish News

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (in person)

Type: Part-time , about 25 hours/week

, about Pay: From $20.00/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule

You’ll sell ads for Jewish News (print + digital) and help bring in corporate sponsors for community programs and events. Good fit if you enjoy relationship-building, local business networking, and having a mission-driven angle to your sales work.

Employer: Double Steps Care

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (in person, with some remote flexibility)

Type: Part-time , up to 20 hours/week

, up to Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hour

This role blends digital marketing, social media, and community outreach for a local home care agency. Ideal if you like creating content, tracking results, and building community connections while keeping a flexible, low-hour schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name out there often leads to the next opportunity.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.