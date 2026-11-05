undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 Virginia Beach Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
Virginia Beach has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from entry-level event work to part-time outreach and media sales. Good options here if you like talking with people and building brands.
Brand Ambassador – Consumer Electronics (Continuity Program)
- Employer: Mosaic North America (Mosaic Flex Staffing – Acosta Group)
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Part-time, 1-hour in-store visit every 8 weeks
- Pay: $24.00/hour + paid training
You visit the same big-box electronics store every 8 weeks to chat with shoppers, train store staff, and tidy displays for a major tech brand. Great if you want a very low-hour, flexible side gig with weekly pay and paid virtual training.
Entry-Level Events Assistant
- Employer: hhv
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive compensation (exact rate not listed), paid training
Perfect if you’re new to marketing and want to break in. You’ll help run live promotional events, talk with attendees, set up displays, and learn event marketing from the ground up—no experience required, just strong people skills and a flexible schedule.
Advertising Sales & Corporate Sponsorship Representative
- Employer: Simon Family JCC / Jewish News
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (in person)
- Type: Part-time, about 25 hours/week
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
- Benefits: Flexible schedule
You’ll sell ads for Jewish News (print + digital) and help bring in corporate sponsors for community programs and events. Good fit if you enjoy relationship-building, local business networking, and having a mission-driven angle to your sales work.
Part-Time Marketing & Community Outreach Coordinator – Home Care Agency
- Employer: Double Steps Care
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (in person, with some remote flexibility)
- Type: Part-time, up to 20 hours/week
- Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hour
This role blends digital marketing, social media, and community outreach for a local home care agency. Ideal if you like creating content, tracking results, and building community connections while keeping a flexible, low-hour schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name out there often leads to the next opportunity.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.