🚔 Virginia Beach public safety jobs with multiple openings

Virginia Beach has a steady need for people who can keep things safe and running smoothly. If you like structure, clear duties, and helping in tough moments, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Location: Virginia Beach, VA (Loss Prevention / remote-style support role)

(Loss Prevention / remote-style support role) Salary: $20.53/hour + up to 5% bonus

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: You help track and recover stolen or missing rental vehicles by working with law enforcement, tow lots, and field security teams. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like investigative work on a computer, and want full training, benefits, 401(k) with match, and rental car discounts.

Employer: Price Removal Services, Inc

Price Removal Services, Inc Location: Virginia Beach, VA (serving VA Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth)

(serving VA Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth) Salary: $15,000 – $20,000 per year

Type: Full-time, on-call

Why it’s interesting: You respond to calls from funeral homes, police, and the medical examiner, moving remains and handling evidence with care. This is serious, physical work (lifting 100–500+ lbs, business attire, clean driving record) for someone comfortable around deceased persons and looking for a very purpose-driven, behind-the-scenes public safety role.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Salary: $50,000/year

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Lead security operations for several client sites—scheduling, staffing, training, and sometimes standing post yourself. Good step up if you have 4+ years of security experience and want steady pay, weekly checks, benefits, and flexible schedules with a large, global security company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—public safety employers often have other openings once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.