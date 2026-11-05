undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Virginia Beach Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Virginia Beach is busy with infrastructure, water, and defense work, so solid engineering skills are in demand. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.
Structural Engineer
- Employer: Speight • Marshall • Francis
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on structural design for many building types (education, healthcare, aviation, mixed-use, and more) with a firm licensed in 32 states. You’ll manage projects from start to finish, coordinate with architects and owners, and grow under an SMF Principal. Virginia P.E. license and 2–8 years’ experience required.
Field Electrical Engineer
- Employer: MANTECH (via Archer)
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role supporting US Navy / ABS-governed vessels, working with shipboard electrical systems, VFDs, PLCs, EMI design and testing. You’ll build and test components, support design changes, and need 5+ years’ experience plus an active Secret clearance and B.S. in Electrical Engineering.
Water / Wastewater Engineer (Entry-Level) – Virginia Beach, VA
- Employer: Brown and Caldwell
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (office-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $64,000 – $87,000 (location-based range)
Great fit if you’re just starting out and care about water, sustainability, and public health. You’ll be mentored by senior staff, help with planning, modeling, and design for water and wastewater projects, and use your environmental engineering degree (0–2 years’ experience) to support real-world infrastructure work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on projects and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.