🏗️ Virginia Beach Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Virginia Beach is busy with infrastructure, water, and defense work, so solid engineering skills are in demand. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Speight • Marshall • Francis

Speight • Marshall • Francis Location: Virginia Beach, VA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on structural design for many building types (education, healthcare, aviation, mixed-use, and more) with a firm licensed in 32 states. You’ll manage projects from start to finish, coordinate with architects and owners, and grow under an SMF Principal. Virginia P.E. license and 2–8 years’ experience required.

Employer: MANTECH (via Archer)

(via Archer) Location: Virginia Beach, VA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting US Navy / ABS-governed vessels, working with shipboard electrical systems, VFDs, PLCs, EMI design and testing. You’ll build and test components, support design changes, and need 5+ years’ experience plus an active Secret clearance and B.S. in Electrical Engineering.

Employer: Brown and Caldwell

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (office-based)

(office-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,000 – $87,000 (location-based range)

Great fit if you’re just starting out and care about water, sustainability, and public health. You’ll be mentored by senior staff, help with planning, modeling, and design for water and wastewater projects, and use your environmental engineering degree (0–2 years’ experience) to support real-world infrastructure work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on projects and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.