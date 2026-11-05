🏭 Virginia Beach Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Virginia Beach has some solid hands-on roles open right now, from high-tech plant work to warehouse and CNC programming. If you like fixing things, staying active, and seeing real results from your work, these are worth a look.

Employer: AdvanSix

AdvanSix Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $37.40 – $56.05 per hour

Work in a large chemical manufacturing environment keeping critical equipment, PLCs, and power systems running. This role fits an experienced industrial tech who’s comfortable with high-voltage systems, troubleshooting, and working in a fast-paced plant with strong benefits and training support.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: On-site, warehouse

Pay: $24.13 – $29.06 per hour

Keep a busy warehouse moving by picking, packing, and staging orders with forklifts, pallet jacks, and RF scanners. Good fit if you like physical work, can lift heavy items safely, and want steady hours with 401(k) and dental insurance.

Employer: AGI

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Program and set up CNC machines using CAD/CAM and toolpath software to turn designs into precise parts. Great for someone with blueprint reading skills and some programming experience who wants to grow in a shop environment with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers will train the right person who shows effort and interest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.