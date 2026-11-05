🚌 Virginia Beach Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving & Aviation Roles

Virginia Beach is busy on the roads and in the air, and local companies are hiring to keep freight and aircraft moving. If you like being on the go, these transportation jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Amentum

Amentum Location: NAS Oceana, Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.91/hour + $8.10/hour Health & Welfare (up to 40 hrs/week)

Posted: 11/04/2026 – Until Filled

This role supports U.S. Navy aviation maintenance on F/A-18 aircraft, handling electrical systems, inspections, and structural repairs. Great fit if you’ve completed Navy AE “A” School (or equivalent) and want strong benefits, steady work, and a clear safety/quality culture.

Employer: Honickman Companies® (Canada Dry)

Location: Virginia Beach / Norfolk, VA area

Type: Full-time

Pay: Daily rate $91.76, averaging $700+ weekly

Deliver popular drinks like Canada Dry, Sunkist, Snapple, A&W to local stores and supermarkets. You’ll drive a route, unload product, and merchandise in stores — good for active people with a valid driver’s license and some commercial driving experience.

Employer: Carolina Transportation Inc

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (on the road)

Type: Owner Operator / Contract

Pay: $3,000–$4,000 per week

Run your own cargo van, box truck, or 26 ft straight truck with 24/7 dispatch support and consistent freight. Ideal if you already own equipment, want to stay moving, and like working with a dispatch team that operates around the clock.

Employer: Not listed (recruiter contact: Ryan – (445) 447-7757 )

Not listed (recruiter contact: ) Location: Virginia Beach, VA (Regional & OTR)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,300–$2,000 per week, $0.55–$0.65 CPM, plus bonuses

New CDL A driver or already experienced? This role offers regional and OTR dry van routes with weekly or bi-weekly home time, paid training, and a long list of benefits (401k, health, pet/passenger programs, and more). Good option if you want steady miles and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often — transportation roles open and close fast around here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.