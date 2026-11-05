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Virginia Beach
🏥 Virginia Beach Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings
6 days ago
Virginia Beach is buzzing with healthcare hiring right now—from clinics and pharmacies to home health and therapy roles. If you’re in the medical field and open to a change, this is a great time to look.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Primary Care, Day Shift
- Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Medical Group, Internal Medicine Princess Anne Clinic
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)
- Pay: $38.01–$55.42/hr + up to $10,000 sign-on bonus
Provide outpatient primary care nursing—triage, meds/immunizations, patient education, and care coordination—in a Monday–Friday clinic setting with no nights. Strong benefits, tuition help, and student debt paydown make this ideal if you want stable hours and growth.
Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) – Family Medicine
- Employer: Sentara Health – Family Medicine First Colonial Clinic
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri)
- Pay: $21.69–$32.14/hr + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus
Support a busy family medicine clinic with vitals, rooming, labs, and admin tasks under RN/NP/MD supervision. Great fit if you have MA or EMT-B experience and want strong benefits, PTO, and tuition assistance.
District Support Pharmacist – Part Time
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (travel within district)
- Type: Part-time (up to ~29 hrs/week)
- Pay: $60–$76/hr
Float across CVS stores to cover pharmacist shifts, manage pharmacy operations, and provide immunizations and counseling. Good for pharmacists who like variety, travel within a local radius, and a strong national employer.
Clinical Nutrition Manager – Registered Dietitian
- Employer: HHS (at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center)
- Location: Portsmouth, VA (commutable from Virginia Beach)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $90,000/year (negotiable)
Lead a small RD team, handle complex nutrition support, and drive QAPI projects in an acute-care setting. Includes paid CDR fees, free CEUs, and full benefits—great if you’re an experienced RD ready for leadership.
General Dentist – Konikoff Dental Associates
- Employer: Dental Care Alliance – Konikoff Dental Associates
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time (4 days/week + 1 Sat/month)
- Pay: Approx. $180,000–$300,000+ annually + up to $25,000 sign-on
Step into a busy, established PPO/FFS office with strong patient flow and full clinical autonomy. Ideal if you want high earning potential, a veteran support team, and no Medicaid/HMO.
Healthcare Services Pharmacist
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $60.90–$82.30/hr
Focus on clinical services like immunizations, MTM, and wellness programs while still handling retail dispensing. Good match if you enjoy patient-facing clinical work and want big-company benefits.
Pharmacist – Retail
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $60.90–$82.30/hr
Provide counseling, immunizations, and pharmacy operations leadership with strong PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition perks. Great if you’re a retail pharmacist looking for growth into leadership.
Gastroenterology Advanced Practice Provider Specialist (NP/PA)
- Employer: Syneos Health Commercial Solutions
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (field-based, heavy travel)
- Type: Full-time, up to 75% travel
Engage GI/IBD providers and APPs with disease-state and product education, plus support access resources. Best for experienced GI NPs/PAs who like education, travel, and industry-facing roles.
Mobile Physical Therapist (PT) – SNF
- Employer: Saber Healthcare Group
- Location: Virginia Beach & Chesapeake, VA (multiple facilities)
- Type: Full-time, weekdays & weekends
- Pay: $50–$60/hr
Provide PT in several SNFs with daily pay options, strong PTO, and benefits. Great if you like variety, autonomy, and don’t mind driving between buildings.
Veterinarian
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive base + production bonus (no negative accrual)**
Join a vet-led network with clinical autonomy, CE allowance, 401(k) match, and strong medical benefits. Ideal for vets who want support and growth without giving up local-practice feel.
Part-Time Phlebotomist (3-Month Contract)
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA 23455
- Type: Part-time, Contract (Mon–Fri, 7am–11am)
- Pay: $22–$24/hr (W-2)
Draw and process blood samples as a Patient Services Rep II in a high-volume setting. Perfect if you have 3+ years of phlebotomy experience and want steady morning hours with potential extension.
Travel Physical Therapist (PT)
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (travel assignment)
- Type: Full-time travel PT
Work with one recruiter, get competitive hourly pay plus tax-free stipends (if eligible), and choose from multiple partner facilities. Good for PTs who like flexibility and travel contracts without bouncing between agencies.
Behavior Technician / Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – Clinic & In-Home
- Employer: The Treetop ABA
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Part-time and Full-time available
- Pay: $20–$30/hr
Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism in clinic and home settings with paid training, DailyPay, PTO, and 401(k) match. Great entry point if you’re starting in ABA or growing as an RBT.
Clinic Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: Golden Steps ABA
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (Mon–Fri, clinic)
- Pay: BT: $22–$26/hr, RBT: $24–$32/hr
Work in a clinic setting providing ABA services with paid training, BCBA supervision, health benefits for FT, PTO, and tuition discounts. Nice fit if you want predictable weekday hours and a structured clinical team.
ALF Director of Nursing (DON)
- Employer: Village at MHC
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
Lead nursing operations in an assisted living facility—care planning, staff development, regulatory compliance, and quality improvement. Best for experienced DONs or senior RNs/LPNs with strong leadership in assisted living.
Activities Coordinator / Activities Aide – Long-Term Care
- Employer: Village at MHC
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
Coordinate and run resident activities, document participation, and support recreational therapy in a nursing facility. Good for creative, people-focused candidates with a HS diploma and interest in senior care.
RN Assistant Nurse Manager – OB/GYN Practice
- Employer: Virginia Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time, outpatient with some inpatient coordination
Help lead nursing operations across a multi-site OB/GYN practice—staffing, training, quality, and workflow. Great step for an experienced OB/GYN RN ready to move into leadership with growth potential.
General Dentist – Advanced Sedation Dentistry
- Employer: Advanced Sedation Dentistry
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (primary) + occasional Chesapeake coverage
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (4-day work week for FT)
- Pay: $800–$1,000/day guarantee + % of collections + $10,000 sign-on bonus
Practice comprehensive dentistry in a modern, sedation-focused office with CBCT, CEREC, and strong clinical support. Ideal if you value longer visits, complex cases, and a non-corporate environment.
Personal Care Aide – Home Care ($17/hr)
- Employer: Tender Love and Care LLC.
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA (serving Williamsburg & Hampton Roads)
- Type: Part-time, flexible (weekends needed)
- Pay: $17/hr
Provide in-home support—ADLs, light housekeeping, meals, and meds reminders—with flexible shifts and health/vision/dental options. PCA or CNA required, but on-the-job training and certification are available.
Home Health Director of Nursing
- Employer: All-4-One Home Healthcare Services, Inc.
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $75,000–$85,000/year
Oversee skilled home health and personal care services, ensure regulatory compliance, and manage care quality. Best for BSN-prepared RNs with 1–2 years of skilled home health leadership experience.
If one of these roles speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Virginia Beach healthcare jobs are moving fast right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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