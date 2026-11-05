🏥 Virginia Beach Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings

Virginia Beach is buzzing with healthcare hiring right now—from clinics and pharmacies to home health and therapy roles. If you’re in the medical field and open to a change, this is a great time to look.

Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Medical Group, Internal Medicine Princess Anne Clinic

Sentara Health – Sentara Medical Group, Internal Medicine Princess Anne Clinic Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)

Pay: $38.01–$55.42/hr + up to $10,000 sign-on bonus

Provide outpatient primary care nursing—triage, meds/immunizations, patient education, and care coordination—in a Monday–Friday clinic setting with no nights. Strong benefits, tuition help, and student debt paydown make this ideal if you want stable hours and growth.

Employer: Sentara Health – Family Medicine First Colonial Clinic

Sentara Health – Family Medicine First Colonial Clinic Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri)

Pay: $21.69–$32.14/hr + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus

Support a busy family medicine clinic with vitals, rooming, labs, and admin tasks under RN/NP/MD supervision. Great fit if you have MA or EMT-B experience and want strong benefits, PTO, and tuition assistance.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (travel within district)

Type: Part-time (up to ~29 hrs/week)

Pay: $60–$76/hr

Float across CVS stores to cover pharmacist shifts, manage pharmacy operations, and provide immunizations and counseling. Good for pharmacists who like variety, travel within a local radius, and a strong national employer.

Employer: HHS (at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center)

(at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center) Location: Portsmouth, VA (commutable from Virginia Beach)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $90,000/year (negotiable)

Lead a small RD team, handle complex nutrition support, and drive QAPI projects in an acute-care setting. Includes paid CDR fees, free CEUs, and full benefits—great if you’re an experienced RD ready for leadership.

Employer: Dental Care Alliance – Konikoff Dental Associates

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time (4 days/week + 1 Sat/month)

Pay: Approx. $180,000–$300,000+ annually + up to $25,000 sign-on

Step into a busy, established PPO/FFS office with strong patient flow and full clinical autonomy. Ideal if you want high earning potential, a veteran support team, and no Medicaid/HMO.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60.90–$82.30/hr

Focus on clinical services like immunizations, MTM, and wellness programs while still handling retail dispensing. Good match if you enjoy patient-facing clinical work and want big-company benefits.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60.90–$82.30/hr

Provide counseling, immunizations, and pharmacy operations leadership with strong PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition perks. Great if you’re a retail pharmacist looking for growth into leadership.

Employer: Syneos Health Commercial Solutions

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (field-based, heavy travel)

Type: Full-time, up to 75% travel

Engage GI/IBD providers and APPs with disease-state and product education, plus support access resources. Best for experienced GI NPs/PAs who like education, travel, and industry-facing roles.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Location: Virginia Beach & Chesapeake, VA (multiple facilities)

Type: Full-time, weekdays & weekends

Pay: $50–$60/hr

Provide PT in several SNFs with daily pay options, strong PTO, and benefits. Great if you like variety, autonomy, and don’t mind driving between buildings.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base + production bonus (no negative accrual)**

Join a vet-led network with clinical autonomy, CE allowance, 401(k) match, and strong medical benefits. Ideal for vets who want support and growth without giving up local-practice feel.

Employer: Pride Health

Location: Virginia Beach, VA 23455

Type: Part-time, Contract (Mon–Fri, 7am–11am)

Pay: $22–$24/hr (W-2)

Draw and process blood samples as a Patient Services Rep II in a high-volume setting. Perfect if you have 3+ years of phlebotomy experience and want steady morning hours with potential extension.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (travel assignment)

Type: Full-time travel PT

Work with one recruiter, get competitive hourly pay plus tax-free stipends (if eligible), and choose from multiple partner facilities. Good for PTs who like flexibility and travel contracts without bouncing between agencies.

Employer: The Treetop ABA

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Part-time and Full-time available

Pay: $20–$30/hr

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism in clinic and home settings with paid training, DailyPay, PTO, and 401(k) match. Great entry point if you’re starting in ABA or growing as an RBT.

Employer: Golden Steps ABA

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time (Mon–Fri, clinic)

Pay: BT: $22–$26/hr, RBT: $24–$32/hr

Work in a clinic setting providing ABA services with paid training, BCBA supervision, health benefits for FT, PTO, and tuition discounts. Nice fit if you want predictable weekday hours and a structured clinical team.

Employer: Village at MHC

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Lead nursing operations in an assisted living facility—care planning, staff development, regulatory compliance, and quality improvement. Best for experienced DONs or senior RNs/LPNs with strong leadership in assisted living.

Employer: Village at MHC

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Coordinate and run resident activities, document participation, and support recreational therapy in a nursing facility. Good for creative, people-focused candidates with a HS diploma and interest in senior care.

Employer: Virginia Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time, outpatient with some inpatient coordination

Help lead nursing operations across a multi-site OB/GYN practice—staffing, training, quality, and workflow. Great step for an experienced OB/GYN RN ready to move into leadership with growth potential.

Employer: Advanced Sedation Dentistry

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (primary) + occasional Chesapeake coverage

Type: Full-time or Part-time (4-day work week for FT)

Pay: $800–$1,000/day guarantee + % of collections + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Practice comprehensive dentistry in a modern, sedation-focused office with CBCT, CEREC, and strong clinical support. Ideal if you value longer visits, complex cases, and a non-corporate environment.

Employer: Tender Love and Care LLC.

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (serving Williamsburg & Hampton Roads)

Type: Part-time, flexible (weekends needed)

Pay: $17/hr

Provide in-home support—ADLs, light housekeeping, meals, and meds reminders—with flexible shifts and health/vision/dental options. PCA or CNA required, but on-the-job training and certification are available.

Employer: All-4-One Home Healthcare Services, Inc.

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000–$85,000/year

Oversee skilled home health and personal care services, ensure regulatory compliance, and manage care quality. Best for BSN-prepared RNs with 1–2 years of skilled home health leadership experience.

If one of these roles speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Virginia Beach healthcare jobs are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.