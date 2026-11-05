💻 Virginia Beach IT Jobs – Multiple On-Site Roles With Clearance

Virginia Beach is busy with defense and tech work right now, especially for folks with Navy, DoD, and cybersecurity backgrounds. If you have a Secret clearance and like hands-on systems work, these are worth a look.

Employer: MANTECH

MANTECH Location: Virginia Beach, VA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Security Clearance: Active Secret required

You’ll own the Navy RMF / A&A package work that keeps systems authorized to operate. This role is heavy on cybersecurity documentation, eMASS/XACTA, POA&Ms, and working with system owners to make sure controls are in place and up to date.

Employer: HII – Mission Technologies (Global Security)

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time, salaried, exempt

Salary: $72,745 – $85,009.60

Security Clearance: Active Secret required

Support Fleet Synthetic Training and Navy LVC exercises with Tactical Data Link and C4I engineering. Great fit if you have Navy OS/ET data link experience (LINK 11/16) and want to work on complex training networks that prep Carrier and Expeditionary Strike Groups.

Employer: MANTECH

MANTECH Location: Virginia Beach, VA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Security Clearance: Active Secret required

Serve as the go-to IT person for the Advanced Electronic Systems team, from imaging and hardening systems (STIGs, Nessus, ACAS) to full SDLC support and deployments to operational units. Good match if you have Security+, a related degree, and like hands-on Windows, scripting, and DoD environments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.