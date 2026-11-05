🛒 Virginia Beach Retail Jobs with Multiple $45K–$95K+ Roles

Virginia Beach retail is busy right now—lots of front-line and management roles, from seasonal shifts to full-time careers with strong pay and benefits.

Here are several customer service and retail openings worth a look:

Employer: The Tile Shop

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45K–$75K expected 1st-year earnings (draw + commission)

This is a higher-earning retail sales role helping customers design with tile and stone. Great fit if you like design, commission sales, and strong benefits (medical, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, employee discount).

Employer: City of Virginia Beach – Convention Center

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Part-time (about 15 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.08–$19.30/hour

Sell tickets, handle cash/POS, and help guests at the Convention Center. Good option if you want steady part-time work with a set pay range and like working events, nights, and weekends. Posting listed through November 10, 2026.

Employer: Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (Lynnhaven)

Type: Full-time

Lead daily store operations, open/close, coach staff, and drive sales and visuals. Good step if you have retail experience and want a path into higher store leadership.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 6527 College Park Square, Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Listed as Full-time but titled PT (check posting for details)

Work in the produce department stocking, rotating, and helping customers. Very active role with lots of lifting and movement; ideal if you like staying busy and working around fresh food.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 3312 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23456

Type: Regular Part-time (Seasonal)

Pay: $12.77/hour

Front-of-store role greeting customers, running registers, and keeping the floor organized. Good short-term option with flexible hours, employee discount, and potential benefits based on hours.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 3312 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23456

Type: Regular Part-time (Seasonal)

Pay: $12.77/hour

Back-of-house focused: receive freight, ticket, stock, and set up merchandise. Great if you like fast-paced physical work more than customer interaction, with flexible scheduling and store discount.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $47,000–$72,000/year

Step-in leadership role supporting the Store Manager and learning to run the whole store. You’ll supervise staff, manage cash and inventory, and may support the pharmacy—good for someone ready to grow into a Store Manager role.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $56,500–$125,000/year

Full responsibility for a Walgreens location: sales, staffing, training, inventory, and customer experience. Strong fit if you have several years of retail management and want a high-impact, higher-paying leadership role.

Employer: Sephora

Location: 741 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Type: Full-time, Salaried (Exempt)

Pay: $78,200–$95,750/year + potential bonus

Lead a high-volume beauty store, coach a large team, and own client experience and operations. Comes with robust benefits (health, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, discounts, and more) and a clear leadership career path.

Employer: StretchLab (franchise)

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Hourly + commission + bonuses (exact rate not listed)

Front desk role at a stretch/fitness studio—greet clients, book sessions, give tours, and support membership sales. Offers flexible schedule, wellness perks, free/discounted membership, and growth into sales or management.

Employer: Lidl

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (Edison Rd)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00/hour

All-around grocery role: cashiering, stocking, bakery/produce, and promo setups. Strong hourly pay plus 10% employee discount, PTO, medical/vision/dental, and 401(k) with 5% company match for part-timers.

Employer: Care-A-Lot Pet Supply

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$17/hour

Family-owned pet supply chain looking for a hands-on assistant manager to lead staff, manage labor and stock, and grow the store. Includes bonus plan, 401(k) with match, health/vision/dental, PTO, and employee discount.

Employer: SFS, Inc.

Location: Virginia Beach, VA (multiple retailers)

Type: Contract / Project-based

Pay: Competitive project-based pay (exact rates not listed)

Flexible merchandising work (12–20 hours/month typical) doing resets, audits, and display work across different stores. Good side gig if you want to set your own schedule and work mostly weekday daytimes.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are hiring for multiple roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.