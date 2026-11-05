undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Virginia Beach Retail Jobs with Multiple $45K–$95K+ Roles
Virginia Beach retail is busy right now—lots of front-line and management roles, from seasonal shifts to full-time careers with strong pay and benefits.
Here are several customer service and retail openings worth a look:
Sales Associate
Employer: The Tile Shop
Location: Virginia Beach, VA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $45K–$75K expected 1st-year earnings (draw + commission)
This is a higher-earning retail sales role helping customers design with tile and stone. Great fit if you like design, commission sales, and strong benefits (medical, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, employee discount).
Event Staff (Ticket Seller)
Employer: City of Virginia Beach – Convention Center
Location: Virginia Beach, VA
Type: Part-time (about 15 hrs/week)
Pay: $16.08–$19.30/hour
Sell tickets, handle cash/POS, and help guests at the Convention Center. Good option if you want steady part-time work with a set pay range and like working events, nights, and weekends. Posting listed through November 10, 2026.
Assistant Manager – Lynnhaven, Hollister
Employer: Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Location: Virginia Beach, VA (Lynnhaven)
Type: Full-time
Lead daily store operations, open/close, coach staff, and drive sales and visuals. Good step if you have retail experience and want a path into higher store leadership.
PT Produce Sales Associate
Employer: Food Lion
Location: 6527 College Park Square, Virginia Beach, VA
Type: Listed as Full-time but titled PT (check posting for details)
Work in the produce department stocking, rotating, and helping customers. Very active role with lots of lifting and movement; ideal if you like staying busy and working around fresh food.
Seasonal Retail Sales Associate – Part Time
Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.
Location: 3312 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Type: Regular Part-time (Seasonal)
Pay: $12.77/hour
Front-of-store role greeting customers, running registers, and keeping the floor organized. Good short-term option with flexible hours, employee discount, and potential benefits based on hours.
Seasonal Retail Stocking Associate – Part Time
Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.
Location: 3312 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Type: Regular Part-time (Seasonal)
Pay: $12.77/hour
Back-of-house focused: receive freight, ticket, stock, and set up merchandise. Great if you like fast-paced physical work more than customer interaction, with flexible scheduling and store discount.
Emerging Store Manager
Employer: Walgreens
Location: Virginia Beach, VA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $47,000–$72,000/year
Step-in leadership role supporting the Store Manager and learning to run the whole store. You’ll supervise staff, manage cash and inventory, and may support the pharmacy—good for someone ready to grow into a Store Manager role.
Store Manager
Employer: Walgreens
Location: Virginia Beach, VA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $56,500–$125,000/year
Full responsibility for a Walgreens location: sales, staffing, training, inventory, and customer experience. Strong fit if you have several years of retail management and want a high-impact, higher-paying leadership role.
Store Manager – The Marketplace at Hilltop
Employer: Sephora
Location: 741 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Type: Full-time, Salaried (Exempt)
Pay: $78,200–$95,750/year + potential bonus
Lead a high-volume beauty store, coach a large team, and own client experience and operations. Comes with robust benefits (health, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, discounts, and more) and a clear leadership career path.
Fitness Studio Sales Associate
Employer: StretchLab (franchise)
Location: Virginia Beach, VA
Type: Part-time
Pay: Hourly + commission + bonuses (exact rate not listed)
Front desk role at a stretch/fitness studio—greet clients, book sessions, give tours, and support membership sales. Offers flexible schedule, wellness perks, free/discounted membership, and growth into sales or management.
Store Associate (Part Time) – Edison Rd
Employer: Lidl
Location: Virginia Beach, VA (Edison Rd)
Type: Part-time
Pay: $19.00/hour
All-around grocery role: cashiering, stocking, bakery/produce, and promo setups. Strong hourly pay plus 10% employee discount, PTO, medical/vision/dental, and 401(k) with 5% company match for part-timers.
Assistant Store Manager / Retail IR
Employer: Care-A-Lot Pet Supply
Location: Virginia Beach, VA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $15–$17/hour
Family-owned pet supply chain looking for a hands-on assistant manager to lead staff, manage labor and stock, and grow the store. Includes bonus plan, 401(k) with match, health/vision/dental, PTO, and employee discount.
Retail Merchandiser (Independent Contractor)
Employer: SFS, Inc.
Location: Virginia Beach, VA (multiple retailers)
Type: Contract / Project-based
Pay: Competitive project-based pay (exact rates not listed)
Flexible merchandising work (12–20 hours/month typical) doing resets, audits, and display work across different stores. Good side gig if you want to set your own schedule and work mostly weekday daytimes.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are hiring for multiple roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.