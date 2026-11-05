🚧 Virginia Beach Construction Jobs: Multiple Skilled Openings

Virginia Beach has a steady flow of hands-on work right now, especially for folks who like tools, trucks, and getting things built. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Atlantic Constructors, Inc.

Atlantic Constructors, Inc. Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (final pay based on experience)

Work on commercial piping systems using TIG and stick welding. This role is with a long-time Mid-Atlantic contractor and comes with $0 employee-cost medical, dental, short-term disability, and life insurance, plus 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Virginia Beach, VA (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50–$28.00/hour

Support masons by mixing and moving mortar, staging brick and block, and helping with concrete, stone, and hardscape work. Good fit if you like physical outdoor work and want to grow your skills in masonry and general construction.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Virginia Beach, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$25.00/hour

Inspect, diagnose, and repair vehicles, from basic maintenance to suspension, brakes, and possibly diesel and ADAS systems. Great if you already wrench for a living and want steady shop work with a flexible schedule.

Employer: Next Level Technician

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead field crews on commercial or low-voltage projects, plan manpower, coordinate with GCs, and enforce safety and QA/QC. Ideal for someone with 5+ years commercial construction/low-voltage and 2+ years leadership who’s ready to run the job, not just work it.

Employer: SJS Executives, LLC / SJS Industrial

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Assist with industrial and marine painting: surface prep, masking, hanging parts, and general labor in a blasting and powder-coating shop. Monday–Friday shifts (day or afternoon), 80 hours PTO, 7 paid federal holidays, and steady 40-hour weeks.

Employer: SJS Executives / SJS Industrial

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$28/hour (based on experience and in-person test)

Run a paint booth and apply industrial or marine wet coatings to metal parts on 2nd shift (starts on 1st, then moves to 12:30 PM–9 PM). Comes with PTO, holidays, and full medical/dental/vision, perfect for experienced spray painters who like fast-paced production work.

Employer: SJS Executives / SJS Industrial

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Another listing for the same Paint Helper role at SJS Industrial, with Monday–Friday hours, no regular weekends, and hands-on work in industrial and marine painting support. Good entry point if you have construction or shipyard experience and want to move deeper into coatings.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; skilled trade jobs in this area tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.