📋 Virginia Beach admin jobs with multiple full-time openings

Virginia Beach has some solid office jobs open right now, from healthcare to big-name brands. All three of these are full-time roles with clear paths to grow your skills.

Employer: Coastal Orthodontics

Coastal Orthodontics Location: Virginia Beach, VA (in person)

(in person) Salary: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

This role runs the daily operations of a busy orthodontic office, leading the team and keeping patient visits smooth and friendly. Great fit if you’re organized, love people, and want a stable healthcare office job with strong hourly pay.

Employer: LifeNet Health (nonprofit leader in regenerative medicine)

(nonprofit leader in regenerative medicine) Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Salary: Not listed (national range noted; final pay based on experience and location)

Not listed (national range noted; final pay based on experience and location) Type: Full-time

You’ll manage implant record systems—reviewing, scanning, entering, and archiving medical usage records while supporting audits and compliance. Good match if you have at least 1 year in medical/healthcare or quality/compliance work and want mission-driven office work that supports saving lives.

Employer: Avis Budget Group

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Salary: $18.50 per hour + up to 5% bonus

+ up to Type: Full-time

This is a detail-heavy office role handling title and MSO paperwork, plate checks, and email support for a major rental car company. Ideal if you type 35+ wpm, have 3–5 years of data entry/customer service, and want strong benefits plus discounts on rental cars.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.