💻 Virginia Beach IT Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Virginia Beach is busy on the tech side right now, especially with defense and enterprise IT. If you’ve got clearance or strong SAP/infra skills, there’s real money on the table.

Employer: HII – Mission Technologies (Global Security)

HII – Mission Technologies (Global Security) Location: Virginia Beach, VA (100% onsite)

(100% onsite) Type: Full-time, salaried, exempt

Salary: $115,643 – $124,217.60

Clearance: Ability to obtain Secret; U.S. Citizen required

Mid-level cyber role supporting the Navy Enterprise Training Network (NETTN) with a heavy focus on ACAS/Tenable data analysis, PowerShell automation, and advanced Excel reporting. Great fit if you have 9+ years’ experience, Security+ CE (IAT-II), and want hands-on vulnerability management work in a mission-focused environment.

Employer: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Finance/IT hybrid role acting as the bridge between regional finance teams and HQ for SAP FICO and related apps. Ideal if you have 3+ years in finance systems, are a super user in SAP FICO (MM/SD a plus), and enjoy role mapping, authorizations, and project work across multiple countries.

Employer: Delaware Nation Industries (supporting NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity)

(supporting NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity) Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $120,000

Clearance: Top Secret (T5) in a DoD environment

Senior sysadmin role covering Windows Server 2019/2022/2025, Windows 11, RHEL 8/9, VMware VxRail, Veeam, AD, DNS, DHCP, SQL and more for NSWCDD Dam Neck. Good match if you have 5+ years DoD sysadmin experience, IAT II (Security+ CE or similar), and like working across everything from end-user support to core enterprise services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—Virginia Beach IT is growing, and getting your name in early often leads to the next opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.