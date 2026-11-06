10 Old Fashioned Living Room Trends That Boomers Loved And Younger Homeowners Are Bringing Back In Unexpected Ways

If you decorated a living room in the 1970s, you may have a funny feeling when you scroll through a modern home magazine. That burnt orange pillow, that wood-paneled wall, that sunken seating area: you have seen them before, and probably thought you had retired them for good.

A list of home trends from the 70s that are making a comeback on AOL, along with a Hunker piece on conversation pits coming back in style, shows how many of those old looks are returning. Here are 10 of them, with the twist that today’s versions are often softer than the originals.

Boomers who lived through these looks the first time around will recognize every one of them. Think of it as a cheerful way to find out whether the things you already own are suddenly in fashion.

Mustard, Burnt Orange And Olive Green Are Back On Cushions And Walls

AOL says bold earthy colors, including mustard yellow, burnt orange and olive green, are returning. The article says they are applied through cushions, rugs or painted walls.

That is good news for anyone with an old afghan or a set of throw pillows in those shades. It also means you can try the look with a single accent before committing to a whole wall.

Wood Paneling Returns, But In Lighter Tones

The wood paneling revival, according to AOL, uses lighter tones and sustainable wood instead of the dark, heavy panels of the original era. The article describes it as a modern take on classic wood paneling.

If you grew up with a den that felt like the inside of a violin case, the new versions are meant to feel brighter.

Curved And Modular Seating Replaces The Boxy Sofa

AOL says today’s seating has rounded edges and organic shapes, and modular furniture lets homeowners customize their layouts. It points readers to Southern Living for current picks.

The idea of a sofa you can rearrange would have sounded like science fiction when many of us bought our first couches.

The Conversation Pit Is Making A Return

Hunker describes a conversation pit, also called a sunken living room, as a living room area intentionally recessed into the floor, with built-in seating around a central feature such as a fireplace or coffee table. It says they were popular in mid-century homes from the 1950s into the late 1970s.

Hunker quotes designer Melissa Filter, interviewed by The Spruce: “By lowering the seating area, designers created intimacy without adding walls.” She also says “People are craving rooms that feel intentional — where you can unplug, make eye contact, and linger.”

No sunken floor in your house? Hunker suggests pulling furniture away from the walls to create a floating, intimate space, using low-profile furniture, an area rug and a coffee table.

Velvet, Macramé And Nubby Textiles Add Texture

AOL lists velvet cushions, shag rugs and woven fabrics as ways to add depth, and mentions macramé wall hangings and nubby textiles. If you made a macramé plant hanger in 1975, now may be the time to look for it.

Rattan, Cane And Wicker Bring Lightweight Warmth

Woven materials such as rattan, cane and wicker are listed by AOL for adding lightweight warmth, for example in woven chairs or baskets. They are among the easiest pieces to hunt for at a thrift store or estate sale.

Vintage Wallpaper Is A Statement For Guest Rooms And More

According to AOL, large florals and geometric shapes suit guest rooms, kids’ rooms or statement walls, and some designs mix Baroque and Art Deco elements. The article suggests an accent wall rather than the whole house.

Big, Bold Patterns Are Welcome Again

AOL says large-scale florals, geometric shapes and swirling psychedelic designs can work on accent walls, cushions or rugs. If you kept a box of old fabric, this is the moment to open it.

Shag Carpets Return As Softer Accent Rugs

AOL notes that softer, subtler versions of shag are used as accent rugs rather than wall-to-wall carpeting. It is a gentler way to bring back the feel without the upkeep of a whole room of long fibers.

Floral Upholstery And Pop Art Accents Round Out The Look

AOL describes oversized floral upholstery in warm colors such as mustard yellow and pale green as current for 2025, and it lists pop art accents with bright colors, graphic patterns and playful shapes, often through cushions or wall art.

That means a flowered armchair, once pushed to the back bedroom, may fit right in with younger homeowners.

How To Use A Comeback Without Redoing Your House

You do not have to remodel to benefit. Hunker connects the trend to a broader 2026 retro design comeback driven partly by nostalgia, which suggests that a few well-chosen pieces carry the look.

Start with one idea: a velvet pillow, a woven basket or an area rug. Keep the pieces you love, and let the rest go to a younger relative who will think your old things are cool.

The trends will cycle again, so the safest rule is to choose what you enjoy living with. Whether or not the style stays in fashion, a room you love is always right.

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