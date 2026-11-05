These 11 Vintage Christmas Decorations Collectors Keep Hunting For, And Some Families Still Have Them Sitting In Their Original Boxes

Every December, somebody opens a dusty box in the attic and finds the old tree trimmings. Most of the time they are just sweet reminders of Christmases past, but a few of them are the kind of thing collectors search for.

Two collector guides, EJ’s Auction & Appraisal’s guide to valuable Christmas collectibles (2018) and Antique Trader’s “The 10 Collectibles of Christmas” (updated December 2025), name the decorations collectors keep hunting for. Here are 11 of them, with the prices those sources give wherever they give any.

As with all collectibles, condition and the original box can make a big difference. Keep that in mind as you read.

Aluminum Trees Are Still Chased By Collectors

EJ’s says aluminum trees from the 1950s, in silver, pink and other colors, command a premium among collectors, and a rotating electric tree stand adds value. Antique Trader lists silver and pastel tinsel trees among its collectibles of the season.

Kovels, the collectibles publication, reported in December 2025 that collectors chased aluminum trees and Shiny Brites at an Atlee Raber sale. If a silver tree is folded in a box in your garage, it deserves a closer look.

German Kugel Ornaments Bring Several Hundred Dollars At Auction

EJ’s describes Kugels as thick-blown glass ornaments from Germany that date to the turn of the 20th century. The guide says they can bring several hundred dollars at auction.

If a heavy glass ornament has been passed down from a great-grandparent, put it aside and look into it before it goes back on the tree.

Rare Heubach Cotton Ornaments Also Reach Several Hundred Dollars

The same EJ’s guide lists rare Heubach cotton ornaments as bringing several hundred dollars at auction. Because EJ’s calls them rare, any intact cotton ornament is worth setting aside.

Shiny Brite Ornaments Once Sold For Two Cents A Box, And Some Have Sold For $200

EJ’s says American-made Shiny Brite ornaments from the late 1940s were sold at Woolworth for as little as two cents per box of six. The guide adds that it has seen them sell for $200.

Antique Trader describes them as midcentury glass beauties valued most in their original boxes. That is the “still in the original box” detail in the headline, and it is the first thing to check if you find a stack of old ornament boxes.

Nutcrackers By Ulbricht And Steinbach Carry Serious Craftsmanship

EJ’s says the nutcracker became a holiday tradition in the late 1800s and singles out nutcrackers by Otto Ulbricht and Steinbach. It also mentions one-off, handmade folk art versions.

Antique Trader likewise lists German nutcrackers from Steinbach and Ulbricht for their craftsmanship, color and nostalgia. A maker’s name on the base is worth checking.

Bubble Lights Were Introduced In 1946

According to EJ’s, bubble lights were introduced in 1946. They are among the holiday lights the guide names as collectible, along with 1950s teardrop-shaped string lights.

Holiday light sets themselves were first sold in the mid-1920s, the same guide notes. An old string of working lights in its original packaging is a different thing than a tangled strand from the bottom of the box.

Teardrop String Lights From The 1950s Are On The List

EJ’s names teardrop-shaped string lights from the 1950s as collectible vintage lights. If you remember a porch glowing with big, chunky bulbs, those memories may match what collectors are after.

Blow Molds From The 1950s To 1970s Are Glowing In Collectors’ Yards

Antique Trader lists vintage blow molds, the Santas, reindeer and candles that were displayed lit in yards, from the 1950s through the 1970s. It says they are glowing again in collectors’ yards.

If a lit Santa or reindeer has been sitting in your garage, it may be more than yard decor.

Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments, Especially First In Series And Retired Designs

Antique Trader includes Hallmark Keepsakes, pointing to first-in-series and retired designs. If your family added one each year, sort the boxes by series.

The ones to separate out are the first ornament of a series and any design that has since been retired.

Department 56 Villages, Including Retired Dickens And Snow Village Pieces

Antique Trader also lists Department 56 villages, specifically retired Dickens and Snow Village pieces. If you have boxes of these houses, the retired lines are the ones to look up first.

Lenox Holiday China, Early Editions And Discontinued Patterns

Last on the list is Lenox holiday china. Antique Trader points to early editions and discontinued patterns, describing them as elegant heirlooms.

Also worth noting is that the prices in these guides describe particular sales and particular pieces. A scuffed ornament with no box is a different thing from a boxed one, so use the numbers as a guide to what to look at, not as a price tag.

A Caution Before You Start Pricing Everything

Not every familiar decoration is a jackpot. EJ’s notes that Hummels have lost value and flooded the market, a good reminder that popularity in one decade does not guarantee prices in the next.

Keep ornaments in their boxes, store them away from heat and damp, and take photos of markings before you list anything. For anything that looks truly old, a local auction house or appraiser can give a firm opinion.

Most of all, hold on to the pieces that mean something to your family. The best Christmas decoration is the one that still gets hung on the tree.

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