9 Ordinary Looking Items From The 1980s That Could Be Worth More Than You Think, And The Tiny Details That Make Collectors Pay Attention

Some of the most valuable things from the 1980s looked like nothing special when they were new. A video game in a box, a pack of candy, a doll, a quarter in your change jar.

Published reports from auction coverage and money sites show that a few of those everyday items from the decade now bring serious money. This list sticks to what named sources reported, and it comes with one repeated rule: the details that matter most are condition, packaging and tiny differences you can easily miss.

Think of it as a checklist for the next time you open a closet, a drawer or a box marked “misc.”

A Sealed Super Mario Bros. Game Sold For $660,000 After Sitting In A Desk Drawer

According to KSL’s report on the sale, a sealed Nintendo copy of Super Mario Bros. sold for $660,000 at Heritage Auctions in April 2021, the highest amount ever paid for a video game at that time. The seller had bought it as a 1986 Christmas gift and kept it in a desk drawer.

The game was graded 9.6 A+ by WataGames, and Heritage called it the finest graded copy known for auction. The report says it was sealed with shrink-wrap rather than a sticker, a packaging style used only briefly before Nintendo changed it in early 1987.

Another Sealed Nintendo Classic Reached $870,000 In 2021

Fox reported that a sealed copy of The Legend of Zelda made in 1987 sold for $870,000 at Heritage Auctions in July 2021. It was a variant produced for only a few months in late 1987 before being replaced in early 1988.

Heritage’s auction director described it as the only copy from that production run the company had offered sealed. The lesson is that a small packaging change can turn a common title into a very uncommon one. You can read the full Fox report for the details.

A Sealed Kid Icarus Brought $9,000 For A Game First Released In 1987

ABC7 reported in 2019 that a sealed copy of Nintendo’s Kid Icarus sold for $9,000 in an online auction at Heritage Auctions. Heritage called it one of the hardest NES titles to find in sealed condition.

The same ABC7 story is a good reminder that you do not need a famous title for a strong result. You need a sealed one.

A 1982 Pez Dispenser Sold For $32,000

GOBankingRates, in its list of 1980s items worth a lot of money, reports that a 1982 Astronaut B Pez dispenser sold for $32,000. The article dates that sale to 2006.

It is a candy dispenser that many kids tossed once the candy was gone. The few that survived with their details intact are the ones collectors chase.

The 1988 Happy Holidays Barbie Is Estimated At $2,000

GOBankingRates estimates the 1988 Happy Holidays Barbie at $2,000. The same article puts a 1980s Barbie and the Rockers doll at around $75, which shows how much the specific doll matters.

Check any closet with a doll box that looks untouched, because condition and original packaging are what collector guides stress for every item on this list.

A Mint 1986 Bo Jackson Rookie Card Is Listed Upwards Of $1,295

GOBankingRates says a 1986 Topps Traded Bo Jackson rookie card in mint condition has a value upwards of $1,295. The word mint is doing the heavy lifting there, since corners, edges and surfaces are what graders look at.

If you kept a shoebox of cards from the decade, handle them by the edges and keep them out of rubber bands.

Certain Cabbage Patch Dolls Are Reported Upwards Of $1,000

According to GOBankingRates, certain rare or limited Cabbage Patch dolls from the 1980s in good condition can fetch upwards of $1,000. Only specific versions earn that figure.

That is a useful way to read all of these items. The headline number belongs to a particular edition in a particular state.

A 1982 Quarter With A Minting Error Is Valued Around $300

GOBankingRates reports that a 1982 P quarter with a doubled die and a heavy impression on the words “In God We Trust” is valued around $300, with eBay as the marketplace named. Look at the lettering with a magnifying glass before you spend it.

It is the smallest number on this list, but it is also the easiest one to find in a jar of loose change.

An Atari 2600 Game Called Red Sea Crossing Draws Over $10,000 From Some Buyers

GOBankingRates says the Atari 2600 game Red Sea Crossing can bring over $10,000 from some buyers and collectors. It is an example of a small, obscure cartridge that looks like clutter until a collector sees it.

How To Tell A Treasure From A Keepsake

Notice the pattern across the examples: sealed packaging, original boxes, mint condition and tiny production differences. When a sealed game sold at Heritage, the buyer was paying for the sealing and the grade, not just the game.

Before you list anything, look up completed sales rather than asking prices, and consider having a valuable item graded or appraised. Most 1980s items are worth far less than the ones above, so enjoy the hunt without expecting a jackpot.

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