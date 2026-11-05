6 Vinyl Records From The 1970s That Collectors Still Pay Serious Money For, Including Albums You Might Have Sitting In Your Parents’ Basement

That stack of records in your parents’ basement might be more than nostalgia. A handful of 1970s pressings have changed hands for thousands of dollars, and the reasons are usually simple: tiny print runs, a banned cover, or a copy that was never meant to leave the studio.

Below are six 1970s records that named sources report as selling for serious money. Every price here comes from a published report, with the source and year given where they were reported, and every one comes with the same warning: condition and the exact pressing matter enormously.

Think of this as a treasure map rather than a promise. The goal is to show you what separates a record that sells for a few dollars from one that sells for the price of a used car, so you know what to look for when you flip through the crate.

A Sex Pistols Single Pressed In 1977 Has Sold For More Than $15,000

According to LoveToKnow’s guide to rare 1970s records, a first-pressing copy of the Sex Pistols single “God Save the Queen” sold for $15,691.21 in 2006, a sale the site credits to Vinylom. The same guide says copies usually sell for around $10,000.

The reason is the pressing. LoveToKnow reports that about 25,000 copies of the first pressing were made before the label ended the band’s contract. Far Out Magazine’s list of record-setting Discogs sales also includes the 1977 A&M pressing of the single at £12,500, so the number holds up across more than one source.

David Bowie’s Banned Cover Turned Diamond Dogs Into An $8,037 Record

Bowie’s 1974 album “Diamond Dogs” is the kind of record that sends people back to their shelves. LoveToKnow reports that a copy with the uncensored cover sold for $8,037 at a Bonhams auction in 2018.

The story behind it is the key. The guide says the uncensored artwork was pulled from shelves, which means few copies ever reached customers. If your copy has a different cover, it is a different record, so look closely before you get your hopes up.

An Electric Light Orchestra Test Pressing Brought $7,500 On eBay

Not every valuable record is the one you could buy in a store. LoveToKnow lists a test pressing of Electric Light Orchestra’s 1974 album “Eldorado” that sold for $7,500 on eBay in 2022.

The guide notes that test pressings are not the final release version and rarely leave musicians’ collections. A test pressing usually has a plain label, so the shiny retail copy in your crate is not the same thing.

Queen’s Blue Vinyl Single Came Close To $5,000 At Bonhams

Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” first came out as a single in 1975, but the version collectors chase is different. LoveToKnow describes a limited pressing on deep blue vinyl from 1978 that sold for nearly $5,000 at Bonhams, listing the price as $4,927.38.

The color is the clue. A plain black copy of a famous song is a common find, while a limited-edition color pressing is the kind of detail that makes a collector stop scrolling.

Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon Fetched $3,718.95 In Mint Condition

This one may be the most likely to be sitting in a family collection. LoveToKnow reports that a mint-condition copy of “The Dark Side of the Moon,” released in 1973, sold online for $3,718.95.

The guide says UK first pressings with a solid blue triangle on the center label are the most sought after. Mint condition is the phrase to underline, because a scratched, well-played copy lives in a very different price range.

A 1977 Misfits Single With Only 1,500 Copies Has Real Collector Appeal

The Misfits single “Cough/Cool” came out in 1977, and LoveToKnow reports that only 1,500 copies were made in the first print. The guide says one sold for under $1,000 on eBay in 2010, according to Popsike’s sales records.

It adds that a signed copy was listed on eBay for nearly $30,000. A listing is an asking price rather than a completed sale, so treat that figure as a sign of how much signatures can matter, not as a promise of what a buyer will pay.

How To Check Your Own Basement Collection Without Fooling Yourself

Every record above is an exception, and the sources behind them are clear about why: rare pressings, special covers, color vinyl, test copies and mint condition. The vast majority of 1970s records in a basement will not come close to these numbers.

Start by looking at the label, the cover and any markings on the run-out groove near the center of the disc. Then compare what you find with completed sales rather than asking prices, because Discogs and auction houses such as Bonhams publish what records actually sold for.

Keep the sleeve with the record, store records upright rather than stacked flat, and resist the urge to clean a rare disc with household products. If something looks promising, an auction house or a dealer who specializes in vinyl can tell you more than a guess ever will.

The fun is in the looking. Even if the basement stack turns out to be worth far less than a Sex Pistols single, you may find an album that brings back a whole summer, and that is worth a spin.

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