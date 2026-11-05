Vinyl Fan Finds A Brand New Unopened 1985 Cars Record With Its Original Price Sticker, Then Shows New LPs Run $25 To $35 And Says Vinyl Can Still Be Affordable In 2026

“I can’t afford to get into vinyl.” It is a complaint many people repeat, and the host of @PiecesofVinyl decided to take it head-on. He starts by admitting that in 2026 pretty much everything is expensive, then pulls out a record that he says proves the price of vinyl is not as bad as it looks.

He recently found a brand-new, unopened original 1985 pressing of The Cars’ Heartbeat City in a basement. It still carried its original price sticker from the record bar where it was sold as a bestseller, and the price was $8.49.

A $8.49 Sticker From 1985 Is Worth $26.43 Today

The host says he is no economist, but he typed the price into an inflation search. According to what he found, $8.49 in 1985 is about $26.43 in 2026.

He also says the average price of a new vinyl record in 2026 is around $25 to $35. As someone who buys new vinyl on a regular basis, he says that matches what he sees.

In other words, a record that cost $8.49 then costs about the same in real terms now.

What The $25 To $35 Range Actually Covers

He explains that the range describes a standard, non-audiophile LP. A copy of Metallica’s Ride the Lightning at Target, for example, can drop as low as $17 on sale and run up to about $35 at normal list price.

He also gets new records from labels like Big Crown, Colemine and Daptone. Those deluxe editions can include signed photos and extras like random combs, and they run $25 to $35. The plain black LP alone can go as low as $19.

Buying new records in 2026, he says, is about the same as it has always been. The tricky part is audiophile reissues like UHQR, One Step, Mofi, Rhino Hi-Fi and Tone Poet editions. But even there, series such as Rhino Reserve and Blue Note Classic come out at $27, and he says they use basically the same vinyl in lesser jackets.

The Coffee Math: One Record A Week

Then comes the part he admits is a little blunt. He does not drink coffee. If someone spends $3 a cup and has two a day, he says, that is about $30 a week, which could equal one record.

His point is about priorities. He says music is one of his top priorities, after family and his job, which is in music. He is not taking money from his electric bill, he says, but from other things, like season tickets to see the Eagles.

A Used Turntable And Speakers For $25 Each

The gear does not have to cost a fortune either. At a farmers market near him, he says, a vendor sells used electronics, and you can get a used turntable for $25 and a set of used speakers for $25.

When he started collecting in 2000, he says, there was basically nothing in between DJ turntables and high-end audiophile gear. Now there are plenty of options. He also defends all-in-one suitcase players for people who just want a small shelf of 10 or 15 records.

Use A Mono Cartridge To Rescue Beat-Up Bargain Bin Records

His first money-saving tip is shopping for used records at record shops, flea markets and Goodwills. That is how he started his own collection, though he later replaced a lot of them because of bad scratches. One record listed as VG at $5 sounded exactly like it.

His fix is a mono cartridge. He says it does not read the vertical information in the grooves, so it does not pick up many ticks, pops and scratches. He says he has found great soul and jazz records for very cheap in the bargain bin, cleaned them in an ultrasonic cleaner, and played them with a mono cartridge. Sometimes, he says, they sound almost near mint.

Big Box Stores Can Be A Bargain, Too

He says big box stores like Amazon, Walmart and Target also have vinyl sales. He once found a Sam Cooke Best of series in a Target bargain bin at $5 each. There were six, and he bought all six for $30, then gave five away to friends who came over.

He also found a $15 reissue from Mr. Bongo Records on Amazon, and says he has gotten plenty of Blue Note Classic records there. A Duke Pearson Christmas record sometimes goes as low as $12, remastered from the original master tapes by Kevin Gray. “Vinyl can be affordable if you know where to look,” he says.

Boogie Funk Covers Look Cheesy And Cost A Dollar

His last tip is to widen your taste. Jazz, rock and 1990s records like original Pearl Jam and Nirvana copies command astronomical prices. But if you branch out, you can find bargains.

He points to boogie funk, a sector of soul and funk from about 1981 to 1986. A lot of these records are priced ridiculously cheap in stores because the covers look cheesy. One was marked as a dollar record, he says, and in mint condition it can go for upwards of $70.

His Bottom Line

“Vinyl can be affordable in the year 2026,” he says. He does not want to suggest that people simply need to save money and do things differently. But if vinyl and music are really important to you, he thinks it is worth it, and if it is, it changes what you consider affordable.

Budget for the standard range. New LPs typically run $25 to $35, with some plain black editions as low as $19.

New LPs typically run $25 to $35, with some plain black editions as low as $19. Start with used gear. A $25 turntable and $25 speakers can get you spinning.

A $25 turntable and $25 speakers can get you spinning. Try mono. A mono cartridge hides scratches on cheap used records.

A mono cartridge hides scratches on cheap used records. Watch for sales. Big box stores drop prices on vinyl as low as $5 for some series.

Big box stores drop prices on vinyl as low as $5 for some series. Explore new genres. Boogie funk and other overlooked styles can cost a dollar or two.

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