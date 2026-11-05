Antique Dealer Says China Cabinets He Once Bought Without Hesitation Are Now Almost Impossible To Sell, As Millions Of Americans Prepare To Downsize

There was a time when Walter Ashford would have written you a check for your china cabinet before you finished the sentence. Today, he says, if you called him about the same cabinet, he would ask you kindly to help carry it out to the truck, and he would not pay you a dollar for it.

Same glass doors, same floral service, every cup still on its hook. Nothing about the cabinet changed, he says. Everything around it did.

Ashford, who posts as @WalterAshfordd, says he has bought and sold at estate sales, farm auctions and house clearances across the Midwest for 40 years. He calls himself a dealer, not a certified appraiser, and says his talk is general market information, not an appraisal of anything you own.

“It Is Weather”: Why Nobody Is To Blame For The Falling Prices

His plain truth is that almost none of this is the fault of the owners or their children. “It is weather,” he says, and once you can see the weather, you stop taking the rain personally.

He lays out seven reasons, each with a number behind it. He also offers one rule he wants listeners to keep in their pocket. The name on the front is the story they tell you, but the mark on the bottom is the truth.

Millions Of Americans Are Turning 65 And Letting Go At Once

Ashford cites Census Bureau estimates showing 61.2 million Americans aged 65 and older in 2024. Twenty years earlier, he says, about one American in eight was over 65, and now it is nearly one in five.

He points to Social Security projections showing more than 4.1 million Americans turning 65 every year from 2024 through 2027, which works out to more than 11,000 people a day. He says an estate liquidators’ group director called it a “tsunami of stuff,” and that she said it was cresting.

Ashford says that kind of wave does not hit the rare pieces hardest. It hits the common things made and kept in the millions, because when thousands of families part with the same 1968 gift in the same season, the price is set by how many hit the market, not by quality.

Houses Shrank, And First-Time Buyers Are Now 40 Years Old

He says the typical new single-family home started in early 2024 had about 2,140 square feet, the smallest reading since 2009, and that the first room to go is the one used only at Thanksgiving.

He also cites the National Association of Realtors’ 2025 report, in which the typical first-time buyer was 40, an all-time high, and first-time buyers made up just 21% of all buyers, a record low. People who move every couple of years do not want a heavy cabinet, he notes.

The twist, he says, is that the big houses with dining rooms mostly still belong to the generation trying to empty them. He cites Redfin figures showing baby boomers in one- or two-adult households occupy 28% of homes with three or more bedrooms, while millennials with children at home occupy 16%. He admits he used to tell families this was a cycle that would come back, and says he was wrong.

The Dining Table Lost Its Job

A service for 12, a chest of silver and a table with two leaves were tools for a particular kind of evening, Ashford says, and when the evening goes, the equipment goes too. He cites a homebuilders’ survey in which 52% of buyers willing to accept a smaller house said they would shrink the dining room, while only 21% would want a smaller kitchen.

He adds that Americans spent an average of 35 minutes a day socializing in person in 2025, down from 41 minutes in 2015, and that 29% of households were one person living alone in 2024, up from 19% in 1974. A service for 12 is a strange thing to inherit when you live alone.

“Your Granddaughter Already Has A Set”: How The Wedding Moved

Most china, crystal and silver in American homes arrived as a wedding gift, he says. In 1970 the typical man married at about 23 and the typical woman at about 21. Today it is about 30 for men and between 28 and 29 for women.

A couple marrying at 22 has nothing, but one marrying at 29 or 34 has usually lived on their own for years and owns plates and glasses. So when a granddaughter says she has no room for the set, Ashford says, she may mean it literally. The empty shelf it was made to fill no longer exists in her life.

The Gold Rim Lost To The Microwave And Dishwasher

If your good china has a band of gold or platinum, he says, that metal sits on top of the glaze and is the most delicate part. He says Lenox’s care page advises that patterns with gold or platinum decoration should not go in the microwave and should be washed by hand even when marked dishwasher safe.

A plate that cannot go in the microwave cannot do half of what a plate does in a modern kitchen, he says. The same goes for sterling, which wants hand washing and polishing, and fine crystal, which careful owners would not put in a machine.

Minimal Homes Replaced The Curio Cabinet

For a long time, a full home meant the family had arrived. Then Marie Kondo’s book arrived in English in October 2014 and her Netflix show followed on New Year’s Day 2019. Ashford says one book did not change the market, but it gave words to a generation already ready to hear them.

He quotes Ohio auctioneer Chris Roman, who told a business journal in August 2025 that china sets and glassware are “a lot softer” than they used to be, and that home decor is far more minimal than a generation earlier.

A $71,000 Desk Sold Again For $14,400

Ashford points to the Antique Furniture Index, which started at 100 in 1968, peaked at 3,575 in 2002, and stood at 1,995 when it ended, down 45% from the peak. He also recounts a Yankee magazine article about a mahogany secretary desk that sold in New York in 2004 for $71,000 and again in 2018 in New Hampshire for $14,400, about 80% less.

He notes that the auctioneer in that article, Ron Bour of Portsmouth, said high-end antiques, excluding the very top, were selling for 70% less than at their peak and the low end was off 90%. Ashford gives those as the auctioneer’s figures, not his own, and says pieces with a real maker, rarity and condition still have buyers.

What He Would Do With His Own China

Ashford says he will not promise a number or tell anyone to wait for prices to come back. Here is what he would actually do.

Separate worth from want. A set can be worth little and still be the thing you love most.

A set can be worth little and still be the thing you love most. Turn it over. The mark on the bottom tells you the maker, the country and sometimes the decade. Write it down, and have anything promising looked at in person by someone qualified.

The mark on the bottom tells you the maker, the country and sometimes the decade. Write it down, and have anything promising looked at in person by someone qualified. Use what you love. Use it on a Tuesday, not just a holiday. He says china used on an ordinary night teaches the next generation the opposite of china that sits unused for 50 years.

Use it on a Tuesday, not just a holiday. He says china used on an ordinary night teaches the next generation the opposite of china that sits unused for 50 years. Think about timing without panic. If you know you do not want pieces, there is no reason to wait for the year when every house on your street is letting go of the same thing.

If you know you do not want pieces, there is no reason to wait for the year when every house on your street is letting go of the same thing. Ask a professional about taxes and estates. That is a job for an attorney or accountant.

He closes by returning to the cabinet. When he said he would carry it to the truck, he meant the market would not pay for it, not that it is worthless. Those, he says, are not the same sentence.

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