ComicLink’s Focused Auction Is Closing In Stages Through November 12 With Over 700 Pieces Of Art, A 1999 Shadowless Charizard And A 1977 Topps Star Wars Luke Skywalker Card

A 1999 Shadowless Charizard, a 1977 Luke Skywalker Topps card and more than 700 pieces of original comic art are all headed for the same finish line. ComicLink’s Focused Auction is closing in stages through November 12. It is part comic shop, part toy museum and part trading card show, all online.

The first session has already ended, and the rest are rolling out one by one this week and next.

Overstreet Access laid out the schedule in its report on the ComicLink Focused Auction, along with a list of highlights from partner firm CertifiedLink.

How The Closing Dates Break Down

The Golden Age session, with hundreds of hard to find comics and pulp magazines from all eras and genres, closed on Friday, October 30.

The post 1975 certified comics follow, with thousands of books representing the best of the past 50 years. They close Monday through Thursday, November 2 to 5.

Assorted Silver Age to present comics, including individual certified books and raw group lots, close Friday, November 6 and Monday, November 9. Original art closes Tuesday and Wednesday, November 10 and 11.

Finally, the Fall CertifiedLink Auction closes Thursday, November 12. It covers sports and non sports trading cards, video games, action figures and entertainment memorabilia, and it is run by the same team as ComicLink.

Two Charizard Cards From Two Different Eras

Pokemon fans have two Charizards to watch. One is a 1999 Base Set 4/102 Shadowless Holo, graded CGC 6. The other is a 2023 #199 Charizard Special Illustration Rare, graded PSA 9.

Setting them side by side shows how the hobby has changed. One is a childhood classic from the very first English language set, and the other is a modern chase card with special artwork.

Luke Skywalker, Batman And The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars fans can look for the 1977 Topps Star Wars #1, the Luke Skywalker card, graded CGC 7.5. There is also a 1980 Topps The Empire Strikes Back unopened box with BBCE authentication.

Batman is represented by the 1966 Topps Batman #1, The Batman, graded CGC 3.5, a nod to the era of the campy television show.

Marvel is there too. The 1966 Donruss Marvel Super Heroes set, described as the first comprehensive Marvel trading card series, has several cards on offer: the Spider-Man rookie card, Iron Man’s rookie card and a Captain America and Bucky card, with grades from SGC 6 to PSA 8.5.

G.I. Joe, Magic And Sports Legends

Toy collectors can bid on a 1983 Hasbro G.I. Joe Storm Shadow graded AFA 90, and a 1983 Hasbro G.I. Joe Cobra graded AFA 75.

Magic: The Gathering fans may spot the 1993 Arabian Nights Bazaar of Baghdad, graded CGC 7.5.

Sports cards on the list include a 1955 Topps All American Jim Thorpe, graded SGC 3, and a 1976 Topps Walter Payton, graded BGS 7.5.

Video Games From The Famicom Disk System To The Genesis

The video game section includes the Indiana Pedigree Collection, with Mad Max for the NES graded CGC 9.6 A+, and Team USA Basketball for the Genesis graded VGA 85.

Also listed is The Legend of Zelda: The Hyrule Fantasy for the Famicom Disk System, graded CGC 8.5 A+.

Over 700 Pieces Of Art By Hundreds Of Artists

The original art session includes more than 700 pieces by hundreds of artists. Big names on the list include Jack Kirby, John Buscema, John Byrne, Gil Kane, George Perez, John Romita Jr., Joe Sinnott, Wally Wood and Bernie Wrightson.

That range of names makes the sale a good learning ground. You can see pages from Silver Age classics and modern action sequences in the same catalog.

Smart Ways To Bid In A Multi Day Auction

Make a calendar of the closing dates for the categories you care about, so you do not miss your session.

Bookmark lots and set maximum bids early. That lets the system bid for you up to your limit.

Check the grading company, the grade and any special labels such as A+ on game grades or Authenticated on sealed boxes.

Look up recent sales of the same item and grade, and add shipping and buyer’s fees to your budget.

Stay calm in the final minutes. Many lots see a rush of bids at the end.

Remember that a grade is an opinion on condition. Look closely at the photos, and ask the auction house questions if something looks off.

ComicLink also takes consignments. It offers upfront cash advances once it receives a prospective auction list, accepts new sellers for its exchange marketplaces, brokers private placement deals and buys outright.

If you simply enjoy the thrill of the chase, browsing is free. And who knows, the Luke Skywalker card in the catalog may remind you of a pack you opened in 1977 at the corner store.

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