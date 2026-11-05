Artist Turns A Grandmother’s Mixer And A Father’s Toaster Into Assemblage Art, And His Crew Arrives At 4 A.M. To Hang It All On Steel Grids

A grandmother’s stand mixer. A father’s toaster. John Walrod finds the old objects people used to love and turns them into art that makes visitors stop and say, “I remember that.” Every year he and his crew arrive at 4 a.m. to hang it all before the doors open.

The artist, who works under the name Walrod Art, is heading back to a festival where he has had a booth for about 15 years.

WLOX in Ocean Springs profiled him in its Coast Life story on turning old objects into new creations, ahead of the Peter Anderson Festival on November 7 and 8.

Old Objects Seen In A Whole New Way

Walrod searches for antiques and discarded items and builds them into what he calls assemblage art, or sometimes 4D assemblage art. The idea is to see ordinary things differently.

He says his goal is to spark inspiration in people so they look at old objects in a new way. Viewers do just that.

They often recall family items when they see his work, he says, such as a grandmother’s mixer or a father’s toaster. That gives each piece a personal connection to history.

Up At 4 A.M. With A Couple Thousand Pounds Of Equipment

The setup is no small task. Walrod’s crew arrives at 4 a.m. on the Saturday of the festival, hauling about a couple of thousand pounds of equipment into place.

The booth has to be open by 9 a.m. The artwork hangs on steel grids, which hold up the heavy pieces for a full day of visitors.

It is a lot of work for a two day event, but Walrod describes the festival as usually a record sales show for him each year.

A Double Helix Spirals Down To The Base

One of his featured works is called “Ghost in the Machine.” A double helix spirals down to the base of the piece, representing DNA, and Walrod links it to the DNA formula for life.

He expects the piece to find a home because people love it. When it does, he says he will make something new.

That attitude fits a maker who uses discarded parts. Everything gets a second life, and then the cycle starts again.

The Festival Fills Downtown Ocean Springs

The Peter Anderson Festival runs November 7 and 8 in downtown Ocean Springs, Mississippi, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Hundreds of booths fill the streets.

Walrod exhibits at art festivals across the Southeast, so he is used to the long hours and the crowds. This one is a hometown favorite.

Why Upcycled Antiques Are Having A Moment

Assemblage art is not new, but interest in reused objects has grown. People love the idea that an old kitchen gadget or machine part can become a conversation piece instead of landing in a dump.

The trend also fits well with thrifting. Flea markets, estate sales and antique malls are full of items that are too worn to use but too interesting to throw away.

For a collector, a piece of assemblage art combines three things: the charm of vintage, the skill of an artist and a story about where the parts came from.

How To Get The Most Out Of An Art Festival

Big outdoor festivals can be overwhelming, but a little planning makes them a joy. Arriving when the gates open gives you the best parking and the first look at every booth.

Wear comfortable shoes, bring water and carry a bag for small purchases. Some artists take cards, but cash is always handy, especially at a booth with a line.

Take time to talk to the people behind the tables. Makers love to explain how a piece was made and where the parts came from, and those stories are often the best souvenirs of the day.

If you see something you love, ask about shipping and hanging. Large pieces, like those displayed on steel grids, may need special packing or a helping hand to get to your car.

Try It At Home With Old Treasures

You do not need a studio to make a keepsake from old objects. A few simple steps can get you started.

Choose items with meaning, such as a broken clock, an old key ring, a tin kitchen gadget or a handful of buttons.

Clean gently with a soft cloth and mild soap. Avoid harsh polish on old metal if you want to keep the patina.

Arrange the pieces on a table before gluing or screwing anything. Move them around until the shape feels right.

Use strong adhesives or small screws, and mount the finished piece on a sturdy board or in a shadow box.

Do not plug in or reuse old electrical parts. Frayed cords and worn wiring can be unsafe.

It also helps to keep a few items from your own family. A grandmother’s recipe cards, a dad’s old toolbox or a favorite toy can become part of a display that tells your own story.

If you are near Ocean Springs next weekend, stop by Walrod’s booth. Even if you do not buy anything, you may find yourself saying the same thing his visitors do: I remember that.

More Stories You May Like