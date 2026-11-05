ComicConnect Sets Event Auction 68 For November 16 With Wonder Woman’s Cover Debut, Batman’s Origin Story And Dr. Fate’s First Appearance

ComicConnect has set the date for its next big sale. Event Auction 68 launches on Monday, November 16, and it already has collectors circling a handful of legendary Golden Age books. Among the first picks are Wonder Woman’s cover debut, Batman’s origin story and the first appearance of Dr. Fate.

It is the kind of lineup that makes fans of old comics stop scrolling.

Overstreet Access gave readers a peek in its first look at ComicConnect Event Auction 68, published as the current Fall Mega Monthly Auction nears its end.

Wonder Woman, Batman And Dr. Fate Lead The Way

Sensation Comics #1, graded 7.5, features Wonder Woman’s cover debut. It is a key book for fans of the Amazon princess.

Detective Comics #33 tells Batman’s origin story. More Fun Comics #55, graded 9.6, has the debut of Dr. Fate, one of the most mysterious heroes of the era.

Other highlights include Adventure Comics #40, where the Sandman begins, and Adventure Comics #48, graded 9.2, with the first action of Hourman. All Star Comics #3, graded 9.5, shows the formation of the Justice Society of America and is described as scarce.

Marvel Comics #1, Marvel Family #1 And A Devil Cover

Marvel Comics #1 is on the list and is described as rare. Marvel Family #1, graded 9.4, introduces Black Adam.

Mask Comics #2 features L.B. Cole’s devil cover, a favorite among collectors who like striking horror art.

For fans of later eras, the auction also includes Eternals #19, Galactus in the 1978 Silver Surfer graphic novel, and Thor #13, where the God of Thunder and Lady Sif escape Earth.

Frank Miller And Jim Lee Covers

There is original art, too. Frank Miller’s cover for Zorro #1 from 1993 is on the list, along with Jim Lee’s battle cover for Superman #214.

Works by Rube Goldberg, Mike Ploog, John Buscema and Bill Sienkiewicz also appear in the preview. The range shows how wide the hobby has become, from newspaper cartoons to superhero splash pages.

Pages from Sanford Greene’s 2024 Doom one shot will be included, revealed by ComicConnect at New York Comic Con. Robert Downey Jr. showcased the book on the set of Avengers: Doomsday, calling it “essential.”

Consignments Closed On November 2

Anyone who wanted to add a comic to Event Auction 68 had until Monday, November 2, to consign. Original art consignors were directed to Harry Kassen, and other sellers to Peter Barbella.

Consigning means placing your items in the auction house’s care, and in return the company sells them for a commission. If you missed this deadline, the company runs regular events, so there is another opportunity.

Why These Particular Books Are Such Big Deals

Every comic on the preview list marks a beginning. Detective Comics #33 retells how young Bruce Wayne became Batman, a story that has been told and retold in films and cartoons ever since.

Wonder Woman actually made her first appearance in another title before Sensation Comics #1. But the Sensation book gave her the cover of her own anthology, which is why collectors prize it as her cover debut.

Dr. Fate, the Sandman and Hourman belong to the generation of mystery men who joined together in the Justice Society. All Star Comics #3, the issue that gathers them as a team, is considered a milestone because it launched the idea of a superhero team.

Marvel Family #1 introduces Black Adam, a character who has become a favorite of modern movie audiences. That connection gives an old comic a brand new audience.

Reading An Auction Listing Like A Pro

A listing is like a short biography of the comic. It usually lists the title, issue number, grade, page quality and any notes about restoration or special labels.

Pay attention to the words after the grade, such as white pages, off white pages or cream to off white pages. They describe the paper inside and can affect the value.

What To Know Before Bidding On Golden Age Comics

These books are not impulse purchases. Prices for the top Golden Age comics can reach into six figures, and even modest copies can cost thousands.

Study the grade. A single point can mean a huge price difference, especially in the 9s.

Ask about restoration. Comics that have been repaired or cleaned are usually labeled and sell for less.

Look at scans of the front, back and interior pages, and read the notes on the certification label.

Check results for the same issue and grade over the last several years to get a feel for the market.

Add the buyer’s premium and shipping to your budget so there are no surprises.

If you own old comics and wonder what they might fetch, take photos of the cover, the spine and the back. Look up the publisher, title and issue number, and compare with auction results online.

Do not try to clean or repair them. A professional grading company can tell you the condition, and an auction house can advise on how and when to sell.

Even if you never bid, browsing a catalog is a great way to learn. You will see what the original covers looked like and why they still matter to readers today.

These books were once ten cent magazines picked up with a nickel and a dime. Today they are time capsules from the dawn of the superhero age.

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