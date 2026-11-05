Hellboy Seed Of Destruction #1 Graded CGC 9.9 Is One Of Only Three At That Grade, And Heritage Is Closing A Horror Themed Week With A Decapitation Cover And A Dracula Page

One copy of Hellboy: Seed of Destruction #1 is graded CGC 9.9, and it is one of only three at that grade. None are higher. It is part of a spooky lineup at Heritage Auctions this week, where a famous decapitation cover and a page of Dracula art share the stage.

Collectors looking for a Halloween week thrill have a lot to chase.

Overstreet Access listed the highlights in its look at Heritage weekly auctions with horror comics, with the Comic Books Select Auction closing November 1 to 3 and the Comic Art and Illustration Auction ending November 4.

The Johnny Craig Cover That Shook 1950s America

Crime SuspenStories #22, graded CGC 3.0, is a pre-Code horror comic with Johnny Craig’s decapitation cover. That image became one of the most talked about comic covers of the 1950s.

It was held up as an example during the 1954 Senate hearings on comic books, when lawmakers questioned whether violent images were harmful to children. Those debates led the industry to create the Comics Code.

A grade of 3.0 means the book shows plenty of wear. But for a comic with that history, condition is not the main story.

Neal Adams Brings The Grim Reaper To Batman

Batman #237, graded CGC 8.5, features a Neal Adams cover showing Batman and Robin with the Grim Reaper. Adams is one of the artists credited with giving Batman a darker, more realistic look in the early 1970s.

Another Adams cover appears on Unexpected #112, graded CGC 9.6. It shows a madman on the cover, and Overstreet Access says it is the highest graded copy.

These books appeal to collectors who love atmospheric covers and spooky mood, whether or not they read the stories inside.

Hellboy Is One Of Only Three At 9.9

Hellboy: Seed of Destruction #1, graded CGC 9.9, is the first self titled Hellboy book. Only three copies have earned that grade, and no copy has scored higher.

That scarcity is why a modern book can compete with comics from decades ago. A nearly perfect copy of a key first issue, locked in a protective holder, is a rare thing.

Dracula And The Grim Reaper In Original Art

The art auction brings a few more eerie highlights. Tomb of Dracula #42, story page 14, by Gene Colan and Tom Palmer, shows Dracula’s transformation.

Chaos War: Dead Avengers #2 offers a cover by Tom Grummett and Cory Hamscher, in which the Grim Reaper looks over a field of Avenger corpses.

Not everything is horror. Master of Kung Fu #20, pages 14 and 15, is a double page splash by Paul Gulacy and Al Milgrom, with an action scene featuring Shang-Chi and Korain. The Uncanny X-Men #298, story page 16, by Brandon Peterson and Al Milgrom, has Jean Grey battling Unuscione and the Kleinstock brothers.

Why Horror Comics Have Such A Loyal Following

Horror comics have a special place in collecting. The pre-Code books of the early 1950s were wild and gruesome, and many were destroyed or lost after the backlash.

That gave later collectors a reason to hunt. Today horror and weird tales are among the most popular categories, especially around Halloween.

The covers are a big draw. Painted or drawn with dramatic lighting, they look like posters, and many collectors frame them or display them in cases.

How To Read The Grades In This Auction

The grades in the lineup span a wide range, and each tells a different story. A 3.0 is a well worn copy that still shows all of its cover art. A grade of 8.5 is a book in very fine condition, and 9.6 is nearly flawless.

At 9.9, the numbers get almost mythical. The grading company reserves that level for books that show virtually no defects, which is why so few copies earn it.

That explains why the same title can sell for wildly different amounts depending on the grade. A tiny step up the scale, especially near the top, can multiply the price.

For bidders, the best approach is to decide what matters most. If you want a historic cover on your wall, a lower grade copy may be perfect. If you want an investment grade slab, the top of the scale is where the competition gets fierce.

Tips For New Horror Comic Collectors

Learn the major publishers and artists. Names like Johnny Craig and Neal Adams are signs of quality.

Ask about restoration. Pre-Code books are often repaired, and restoration should be listed.

Check the grade and the photos. A lower grade copy of a famous cover can be a good entry point.

Compare sold prices rather than asking prices, and be patient with auctions.

Store books in bags and boards in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight.

If you stumble upon old horror comics in the attic, handle them gently. Brittle paper can crumble, and some covers are fragile along the spine.

Take photos of the covers and note the publisher, title and issue number. A quick search of recent sales can tell you what they might bring.

It is a fun week to watch the bidding, even if you only watch. These are the creepy classics that have scared and delighted readers for decades.

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