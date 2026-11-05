ComicLink’s November 20 Auction Lines Up Captain America Comics #1 In CGC 8.5 Plus Issues #18 And #31 That Are Each The Single Highest Graded Copy

ComicLink is gearing up for a fall auction that starts November 20, and the lineup reads like a tour of the Golden Age. A Captain America Comics #1 graded CGC 8.5 leads the list. Two later issues, #18 and #31, are each the single highest graded copy.

The focus is Timely Comics, the early publisher that later became known as Marvel.

Overstreet Access previewed the sale in its report on the ComicLink Timely auction, listing the key books that will be up for bids.

The First Appearances Of Captain America, Bucky And The Red Skull

Captain America Comics #1, graded CGC 8.5, is the origin and first appearance of Captain America and Bucky. It also carries the first Red Skull.

It is the cornerstone of the sale, and a high grade copy of the first issue is among the most desired books in the hobby.

Later issues add to the excitement. Issue #2, graded 9.4 with the Billy Wright Pedigree, has the Hitler cover and the first round shield. It is the highest graded copy, one of two.

Two Issues Are The Highest Graded Copies Anywhere

Captain America Comics #18, graded CGC 9.6, is listed as the single highest graded copy. So is #31, graded 9.4.

When a comic is the single highest graded copy, collectors and investors pay close attention. There is only one such book at that grade, and it will not come back.

Other Captain America issues in the auction include #4 at 9.2, #7 at 8.5, #8 at 9.0 from the San Francisco Pedigree, #12 at 9.4 from the Chicago Pedigree, #13 at 9.0 from the Chicago Pedigree, #15 at 9.2, #20 at 9.2 and #24 at 9.0.

Wartime Covers Tell The Story Of The 1940s

Several of the covers are historic in themselves. Issue #36, graded 7.5, has a Hitler cover. Issue #37, graded 8.0, has a flag cover.

Issue #46, graded 7.0, is described as a rare World War II cover that depicts the horrors of the Holocaust. Issue #13, the Chicago Pedigree copy at 9.0, is the Remember Pearl Harbor issue.

They are reminders that comic books were part of the home front, giving readers heroes who fought the Axis powers and encouraging support for the war effort.

All Winners, Human Torch And More

The sale also includes All Winners Comics #1, graded 9.4, the first All Winners Squad and Marvel’s first superhero team, with a story by Stan Lee. It is listed among the top two copies.

All Winners Comics #19, graded 9.0, is the first All Winners Squad in a comic book story. It is the highest graded copy, one of four.

Mystic Comics #6, graded 7.5, has the first Destroyer. Human Torch #11, graded 8.5 from the Chicago Pedigree, is one of the top two. USA Comics #10, graded 7.0, rounds out the highlights.

Why Timely Comics Still Matter

Timely was the publisher behind Captain America, the Human Torch and other early heroes. Over time the company evolved into the Marvel we know today, so its first books are the roots of a huge pop culture tree.

Captain America was created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby, two names that fans honor to this day. Their patriotic hero debuted before the United States entered World War II, and the comic quickly became a hit.

That history is why collectors of Marvel characters often work backward through time. Fans who love the movies want to see where it all began, and these comics are the proof.

What A Pedigree Means

You may notice names such as Billy Wright, Chicago and San Francisco in the list. In comics, a pedigree is a named collection known for books of unusually high quality.

These collections were often discovered decades later, with comics that looked almost new. Collectors prize pedigree copies because they tend to have bright covers, white pages and a trusted history.

A pedigree label on a slabbed comic can add confidence, which can add to the price.

How Online Comic Auctions Work

ComicLink auctions run online over a set number of days. Bidders can place a maximum bid and let the system raise it as needed, which prevents overpaying in the heat of the moment.

Take time to read the lot descriptions, view the scans and check the grade details. Each comic is certified, but eye appeal still matters.

The company also takes consignments. It says it offers upfront cash advances once it receives a prospective auction list, accepts new sellers for its exchange marketplaces, brokers private placement deals and buys outright.

Tips If You Plan To Bid

Set your budget before the auction opens, and add the buyer’s premium and shipping costs to your total.

Study sold results for the same issue and grade. Prices for top copies can vary widely.

Start early. Many collectors watch a lot for days before the final minutes.

Ask questions if you want more detail on a description. Reputable houses will answer.

Think about insurance and secure shipping for any expensive purchase.

Even if you are not planning to bid, browsing a catalog like this is a fun way to learn. You will see how the early comics looked and what collectors value.

Not many of us will take home a Captain America Comics #1, but the story behind it, a patriotic hero launched before America entered the war, is a good piece of history to enjoy for free.

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