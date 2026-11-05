Charlie Brown Christmas Playpaks Series 2 Arrives December 1 With Stickers, Standees And 18 Base Cards Honoring More Than 60 Years Of A Holiday Tradition

Charlie Brown is getting a second round of collectible Christmas cards. Cryptozoic has revealed Charlie Brown Christmas Playpaks Series 2, and it hits retail on December 1. The set celebrates more than 60 years of families gathering to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas.

It is the kind of simple, cozy collectible that makes a perfect stocking stuffer for fans of every age.

ICv2 shared the details in its announcement of the Charlie Brown Christmas Playpaks Series 2, which describes the new packs as full of activity and puzzle cards.

Stickers, Standees And Activities Inside Every Pack

The new set features all new stickers, standees, activities and cards. Playpaks are designed to be played with as well as collected, so they mix trading cards with things kids can actually do.

The set includes 18 base cards and five Chase sets. In collecting language, chase items are the harder to find extras that fans hunt for.

The title also promises new activity cards and puzzle cards, so the pack is meant to keep a family busy on a winter afternoon.

Two Ways To Buy: Blasters And Gravity Feed Boxes

There are two main formats. A Blaster box holds four packs, and a Gravity Feed box holds 24 packs.

The smaller box is easy to wrap and give as a gift. The bigger box is aimed at collectors and stores that want to sell packs one at a time.

Cryptozoic also announced Dragon Ball Z Playpaks, Saiyan Saga Series 1, in the same news cycle, showing how big the Playpaks line has become.

A Holiday Special That Started In 1965

A Charlie Brown Christmas first aired on television in December 1965, and it has returned nearly every holiday season since. Families who watched it as children now watch it with grandchildren.

The show is known for its gentle humor, its children’s voices and the jazz soundtrack by Vince Guaraldi. The little tree in the story has become a cultural symbol of keeping Christmas simple.

That lasting appeal is exactly why merchandise keeps arriving. Peanuts products range from ornaments and mugs to puzzles, plush toys and trading cards.

Why Holiday Nostalgia Sells So Well

People get sentimental in December, and anything that reminds them of childhood holidays gets extra attention. A familiar cartoon character on a gift feels like a hug.

The Playpaks also fit with a wider trend toward affordable collectibles. Fans can add to a collection a few dollars at a time instead of making a big purchase.

For a family on a budget, a pack of cards and stickers is an easy way to share a tradition.

Turning A Pack Of Cards Into A Family Night

Collectibles are more fun when they bring people together. With a set like this one, you can plan an evening around the holiday special.

Start by setting out a few snacks, then put on A Charlie Brown Christmas. When the show ends, open a pack or two and let everyone trade stickers or solve a puzzle card.

Grandparents can tell stories of watching the special on a family television years ago, and the kids can show off the characters they like best.

It costs very little, and it makes a memory that outlasts the cardboard.

Peanuts Merchandise Has A Long Shelf Life

Peanuts characters have appeared on products for generations. That long history means an enormous variety of items for collectors to chase, from small figurines to holiday decor.

If a new set sparks your interest, take a look around your own home. Many families have a Snoopy mug, a Charlie Brown book or a stuffed Woodstock tucked away in a closet.

How To Enjoy A Set Like This

If you plan to buy, a few tips can help you get the most out of the experience.

Decide whether you want to collect or play. If you want to keep cards mint, store them in sleeves and do not stick the stickers.

Ask your local game or hobby store whether it will carry the set. Some shops take preorders so you do not miss out.

Choose a Blaster for gifts and a Gravity Feed box if you want to share with a group or build a full set.

Keep any chase cards in a protective holder, since the rare pieces are the first to be asked about by other collectors.

Use the activity cards to start a new family tradition, such as a puzzle night after dinner.

Collectors of vintage Peanuts items may also enjoy hunting for older pieces. Old ornaments, lunch boxes, figurines and books can turn up at flea markets and estate sales.

When you find vintage items, check for the original box, look for maker marks and avoid cleaning with harsh chemicals. As with most collectibles, condition and completeness make a big difference.

The release date of December 1 gives you time to shop. Whether you add the packs to a collection or tuck them into a stocking, they are a sweet way to keep an old tradition alive.

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