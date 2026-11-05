Fantastic Four #1 In CGC 4.0 Sold For $14,312 On Ebay This Week, While A Better Graded 4.5 Copy Went For $8,800 And Groot’s Debut Brought $12,200

A Fantastic Four #1 graded 4.0 sold for $14,312 on eBay in the past week. A better graded 4.5 copy of the same comic sold for just $8,800. Welcome to the weird, wonderful world of comic prices, where the numbers do not always line up the way you would think.

It was a busy week for collectors, and the list of top sales reads like a hall of fame for comic fans.

Overstreet Access tracks the biggest listings in its weekly feature, and this time its report on top eBay comic sales highlighted 20 notable sales.

Groot And The Riddler Land In The Top Three

Right behind the Fantastic Four was Tales to Astonish #13, graded CGC 8.0, which carries the debut of Groot. It sold for $12,200.

Next came Detective Comics #140, graded CGC 7.5, the debut and origin of the Riddler. That one brought $11,700.

It is a reminder that comics with first appearances of famous characters carry a special weight. Movies, shows and merchandise keep those early issues in the spotlight.

Invincible And X-Men Round Out The Top Five

An Invincible #1 graded CGC 9.8, the first appearance of Invincible and Omni-Man, sold for $9,000. It is a newer book than the Silver Age keys, but strong demand pushed the price up.

An ungraded X-Men #1, which introduces Professor X, Cyclops, Iceman, Marvel Girl, Angel, Beast and Magneto, sold for $8,999. A different copy, graded CGC 4.0 and labeled Restored, sold for $5,900.

Notice that the ungraded copy outsold the one labeled Restored. Restoration can reduce a book’s price, and buyers watch for it closely.

More Notable Sales From The Week

X-Men #94, CGC 9.6, the start of the New X-Men, sold for $8,500.

Amazing Spider-Man #3, CGC 7.5, the debut of Doctor Octopus, also sold for $8,500.

Star Wars #1, CGC 9.8 Signature Series signed by Harrison Ford, sold for $7,300.

Incredible Hulk #181, ungraded, the first appearance of Wolverine, sold for $7,070.

An Absolute Batman Ashcan, CGC 9.8 Signature Series signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, sold for $6,500.

X-Men #101, CGC 9.8, the origin and first Phoenix, sold for $5,600.

Strange Tales #110, CGC 6.0 Signature Series signed by Stan Lee, the debut of Doctor Strange, sold for $4,750.

Batman #4, CGC 3.0, with a Bob Kane cover and the fourth Joker appearance, sold for $4,300.

The list also includes a Death of Kamala Khan issue, Amazing Spider-Man #26 (#920), at $4,200. Modern keys sit beside Golden Age books on the same list.

Why A Higher Grade Does Not Always Mean A Higher Price

That Fantastic Four comparison makes people scratch their heads. There are many possible reasons for a price gap between two copies of the same comic.

Differences in how the listing was sold, whether it was an auction or a Buy It Now, who was watching and when it ended can all swing the final price. So can the quality of the photos, the seller’s reputation and whether other bidders happened to be online.

The eye appeal of the book matters too. Two copies with the same number can look quite different in person, and some collectors pay extra for bright colors and a clean spine.

Overstreet Access notes that hundreds of comics appear on eBay every week, from large dealers and individual collectors. Many are raw and others are graded by a third party.

What Those Colored Labels Mean

Several listings in this roundup use terms that confuse newcomers. Here is a quick guide to the most common ones.

A CGC graded comic comes sealed in a plastic holder with a label. A blue label generally means a standard graded book, while a yellow label means Signature Series, where the signature was witnessed. A purple label marks a comic that has been restored, and a green label is a qualified grade, used when something affects the book.

That may be one reason the restored X-Men #1 in the list sold for less than the ungraded copy. A restoration label tells buyers that work has been done to the comic.

Signature Series books, such as the Harrison Ford Star Wars #1 or the Stan Lee Doctor Strange issue, add extra value for fans of the signer. They are a way to own a piece of history tied to a person.

Ungraded books are another story. They can be bargains or risks, depending on the photos and the seller. Many collectors buy raw comics and send them to a grading company themselves.

Smart Tips For Buying Comics Online

Study sold listings, not asking prices. You want to see what buyers actually paid.

Learn the difference between raw and graded comics, and what labels such as Restored and Signature Series mean.

Check the seller’s feedback, return policy and shipping method. Expensive comics should be shipped insured and well packed.

Ask for extra photos of the spine, corners and the interior pages if you can.

Set a maximum bid in advance, and stick to it when the countdown gets tense.

It also helps to specialize. Pick a character, an era or a creator, and learn the keys, so you can spot a good deal when you see one.

Whatever you collect, enjoy the stories. The prices make headlines, but the real joy of comics is the fun of turning the pages.

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