Vinton’s casino and hospitality scene is busy, and that means steady work for people who like keeping buildings running and looking sharp.

Here are a couple of solid maintenance and cleaning roles hiring now in Vinton, LA:

Employer: Delta Downs (Boyd Gaming)

Delta Downs (Boyd Gaming) Location: Vinton, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping the property’s electrical, mechanical, plumbing, kitchen, HVAC, and structural systems in good shape. You’ll act as a shift leader, help train junior maintenance staff, work with vendors, and handle both preventive and emergency repairs (including power, gas, and water issues).

Employer: Delta Downs / Boyd Gaming

Delta Downs / Boyd Gaming Location: Vinton, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep public areas clean, sanitized, and guest-ready across the property. This is an active job with lots of walking, lifting up to 50 lbs, and using cleaning equipment while helping maintain a welcoming space for guests.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.