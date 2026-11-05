🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Vinita, OK for Nurses & Aides

Vinita’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both new and experienced caregivers. If you’re in nursing or patient care, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Saint Francis Health System

Saint Francis Health System Location: Vinita, OK (Renaissance Psychiatric Unit – Vinita Campus)

(Renaissance Psychiatric Unit – Vinita Campus) Type: Full-time , nights ( 7:00 PM – 7:00 AM , rotating weekends)

, nights ( , rotating weekends) Salary: Not listed

Psychiatric RN role on the senior behavioral unit, caring for patients overnight and working closely with a multidisciplinary team. Great fit if you’re newly licensed (0–6 months experience OK) and want strong clinical experience in mental health.

Employer: Saint Francis Health System

Saint Francis Health System Location: Vinita, OK (Renaissance Psychiatric Unit – Vinita Campus)

(Renaissance Psychiatric Unit – Vinita Campus) Type: ECB / PRN , variable “as needed” schedule, limited benefits

, variable “as needed” schedule, limited benefits Salary: Not listed

Same psychiatric unit, but with a flexible, as-needed schedule instead of set shifts. Good option if you want to pick up hours around another job, school, or family schedule while building psych nursing skills.

Employer: Compassus

Location: Vinita, OK (serving the Bartlesville hospice area)

(serving the Bartlesville hospice area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on home hospice role focused on comfort care so patients can stay at home with loved ones. Certified Nursing Assistant is highly preferred; comes with health, dental, vision, PTO that grows with tenure, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and mileage reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.