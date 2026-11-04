🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Vinita, OK Right Now

Vinita’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up in clinics and home health. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are solid options here without a long commute.

Employer: VitalCaring Group

VitalCaring Group Location: Vinita, OK (field-based, patients’ homes)

(field-based, patients’ homes) Type: Not listed (home health nursing role)

Not listed (home health nursing role) Salary: Not listed

Provide one-on-one care to patients in their homes, under RN supervision. This role is great if you like flexible, field-based work, building real relationships, and having strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: Saint Francis Health System – Warren Clinic

Location: Vinita, OK 74301

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Family medicine provider role in a clinic setting, working with patients across the lifespan. You’ll assess, diagnose, prescribe, and educate patients while collaborating closely with physicians and clinic staff.

Employer: Saint Francis Health System – Warren Clinic

Location: Vinita, OK 74301

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced practice role in urgent care, handling fast-paced walk-in patients. Expect a mix of exams, ordering and interpreting tests, procedures, and prescribing within Oklahoma APRN guidelines.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.