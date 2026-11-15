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🐱 Playful Vineland Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Vineland has some very special kittens waiting for families to love them. All of these babies are at the same local shelter and are looking for safe, indoor homes.
Anubis
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Vineland
- Phone: (856) 691-1500
Anubis is a tiny gray/blue boy who’s just starting life and needs a gentle, patient home to grow up in. As a young kitten, he’ll benefit from playtime, toys, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Anubis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Osiris
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Vineland
- Phone: (856) 691-1500
Osiris is another sweet gray/blue baby boy. He’s the perfect age to learn good habits and bond closely with his new family.
👉 Meet Osiris and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Horus
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and White
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Vineland
- Phone: (856) 691-1500
Horus is a striking black-and-white kitten boy. He’s young, curious, and ready to explore a safe home with people who will guide him as he grows.
👉 Meet Horus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ramses
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Vineland
- Phone: (856) 691-1500
Ramses is a gray/blue baby boy who would love a cozy bed, fun toys, and a family to call his own.
👉 Meet Ramses and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Seti
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Vineland
- Phone: (856) 691-1500
Seti is a sleek black kitten boy. He’s at the perfect age to adjust well to a new home and routine.
👉 Meet Seti and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Vineland, NJ and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Associated Humane Societies - Vineland at (856) 691-1500 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these kittens with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.