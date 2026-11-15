Vineland has some very special kittens waiting for families to love them. All of these babies are at the same local shelter and are looking for safe, indoor homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Vineland

Phone: (856) 691-1500

Anubis is a tiny gray/blue boy who’s just starting life and needs a gentle, patient home to grow up in. As a young kitten, he’ll benefit from playtime, toys, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Anubis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Vineland

Phone: (856) 691-1500

Osiris is another sweet gray/blue baby boy. He’s the perfect age to learn good habits and bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet Osiris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and White

Black and White Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Vineland

Phone: (856) 691-1500

Horus is a striking black-and-white kitten boy. He’s young, curious, and ready to explore a safe home with people who will guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet Horus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Vineland

Phone: (856) 691-1500

Ramses is a gray/blue baby boy who would love a cozy bed, fun toys, and a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Ramses and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Vineland

Phone: (856) 691-1500

Seti is a sleek black kitten boy. He’s at the perfect age to adjust well to a new home and routine.

👉 Meet Seti and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Vineland, NJ and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Associated Humane Societies - Vineland at (856) 691-1500 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these kittens with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.