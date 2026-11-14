Vineland’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like working with trucks, vans, or tools, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: DICK LAVY TRUCKING INC

DICK LAVY TRUCKING INC Location: Vineland, NJ (regional OTR)

(regional OTR) Type: Full-time

Pay: $0.66–$0.69 per mile , about $1,661–$2,239 weekly , plus $1,500 sign-on bonus

, about , plus Why it’s worth a look: Strong mileage pay, paid on all dispatch miles (loaded & empty), home most weekends, and 99% no-touch freight. Newer Volvo/Freightliner tractors, paid vacation and holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and company-paid life insurance from day one.

Employer: ICM Logistics

Location: Vineland, NJ

Type: On-site (mechanic/shop role)

On-site (mechanic/shop role) Pay: $28.56–$34.40 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Work in a growing, asset-based trucking company with a new terminal and repair garage. You’ll handle PMs, diagnostics, DOT inspections, and reefer work on Class 8 trucks—great if you’re an experienced, certified diesel tech who wants steady, local, hands-on work.

Employer: The Long Haul

Location: Vineland, NJ

Type: Independent Contractor (1099) , full-time routes available

, full-time routes available Pay: $250 per day , up to $1,750 weekly

, up to Why it’s worth a look: If you own a cargo or Sprinter van, you can turn it into steady income with daily routes, weekly pay, and fast onboarding. Work is available 7 days a week, with long-term delivery opportunities if you like the hustle.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—these kinds of transportation roles in Vineland tend to fill fast. Click through, skim the details, and get your application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.