Vineland’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already running your own crew. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Northeast Precast

Northeast Precast Location: Vineland, NJ

Type: Internship

Pay: $20–$28/hour (based on experience)

Hands-on role fabricating and welding metal embeds for precast concrete. You’ll read blueprints, run saws and welders, and handle your own quality checks while learning in a busy production shop.

Employer: Commercial Programming Systems

Commercial Programming Systems Location: Vineland, NJ (on-site)

Type: Contract (6–12 months)

Pay: Not listed

Senior field leader role running complex MEP work on large projects. You’ll coordinate multiple trades, solve technical issues on site, and drive commissioning and turnover on heavy commercial or industrial jobs.

Employer: Renuity

Location: Vineland, NJ area

Type: 1099 Contractor

Pay: Estimated $200k–$300k/year (all work provided)

High-earning contract role for a licensed NJ Master Plumber with an LLC and insurance. You’ll handle shower valves, drains, and inspections, with year-round jobs and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these often lead to other chances with the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.