Some very special dogs at Associated Humane Societies – Vineland came in as strays and are hoping for loving homes if their families don’t come forward. Here’s who’s waiting behind those kennel doors.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption fee: $200 (if not reclaimed)

(if not reclaimed) Shelter: Associated Humane Societies – Vineland

Phone: (856) 691-1500

Shelter address: 1244 N Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360

1244 N Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360 Notes: Moo was found as a stray on 11/13 on State Street in Penns Grove. She’s currently on a stray hold so her family has a chance to find her. If they don’t, she’ll be available for adoption 7 days from her found date.

👉 Meet Moo and follow her status on Adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White with Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $200 (if not reclaimed)

(if not reclaimed) Shelter: Associated Humane Societies – Vineland

Phone: (856) 691-1500

Shelter address: 1244 N Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360

1244 N Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360 Notes: Subwoofer was found as a stray on 11/13 on State Street in Penns Grove, NJ. She’s also on a stray hold while the shelter looks for her owners. If no one comes forward, she’ll be ready for adoption 7 days from her found date.

👉 Meet Subwoofer and follow her status on Adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Associated Humane Societies – Vineland

Phone: (856) 691-1500

Shelter address: 1244 N Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360

1244 N Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360 Notes: Harvest was found as a stray on 11/12 in Millville . She’s waiting through her stray hold so her family can find her. If unclaimed, she’ll be available for adoption 7 days from her found date .

Harvest was found as a stray on in . She’s waiting through her stray hold so her family can find her. If unclaimed, she’ll be available for adoption . Shelter ID: A-125477

👉 Meet Harvest and follow her status on Adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle/White

Brindle/White Shelter: Associated Humane Societies – Vineland

Phone: (856) 691-1500

Shelter address: 1244 N Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360

1244 N Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360 Notes: Elvira was found as a stray on 10/16 in Carney’s Point . Her stray hold has given her family time to look for her; if they don’t come, she’ll be available for adoption 7 days from her found date .

Elvira was found as a stray on in . Her stray hold has given her family time to look for her; if they don’t come, she’ll be available for adoption . Shelter ID: A-124523

👉 Meet Elvira and follow her status on Adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Associated Humane Societies – Vineland to meet these girls in person or call (856) 691-1500 to ask about their current status and adoption steps.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.