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🐶 Gentle Vineland Dogs Hoping for a Second Chance at Home
Some very special dogs at Associated Humane Societies – Vineland came in as strays and are hoping for loving homes if their families don’t come forward. Here’s who’s waiting behind those kennel doors.
Moo
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption fee: $200 (if not reclaimed)
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies – Vineland
- Phone: (856) 691-1500
- Shelter address: 1244 N Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360
- Notes: Moo was found as a stray on 11/13 on State Street in Penns Grove. She’s currently on a stray hold so her family has a chance to find her. If they don’t, she’ll be available for adoption 7 days from her found date.
👉 Meet Moo and follow her status on Adoptapet
Subwoofer
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $200 (if not reclaimed)
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies – Vineland
- Phone: (856) 691-1500
- Shelter address: 1244 N Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360
- Notes: Subwoofer was found as a stray on 11/13 on State Street in Penns Grove, NJ. She’s also on a stray hold while the shelter looks for her owners. If no one comes forward, she’ll be ready for adoption 7 days from her found date.
👉 Meet Subwoofer and follow her status on Adoptapet
Harvest
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies – Vineland
- Phone: (856) 691-1500
- Shelter address: 1244 N Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360
- Notes: Harvest was found as a stray on 11/12 in Millville. She’s waiting through her stray hold so her family can find her. If unclaimed, she’ll be available for adoption 7 days from her found date.
- Shelter ID: A-125477
👉 Meet Harvest and follow her status on Adoptapet
Elvira
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle/White
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies – Vineland
- Phone: (856) 691-1500
- Shelter address: 1244 N Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360
- Notes: Elvira was found as a stray on 10/16 in Carney’s Point. Her stray hold has given her family time to look for her; if they don’t come, she’ll be available for adoption 7 days from her found date.
- Shelter ID: A-124523
👉 Meet Elvira and follow her status on Adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Associated Humane Societies – Vineland to meet these girls in person or call (856) 691-1500 to ask about their current status and adoption steps.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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