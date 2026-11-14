📅 Micro Wrestling live at Vineland Convention Center

The Micro Wrestling Federation is coming back to Vineland for a night of live wrestling action.

Date: Friday, February 12, 2027

Time: 8:00 pm

Location: Vineland Convention Center, 631 E Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ 08360

If you’re into live shows or looking for something different to do on a Friday night, this could be a fun outing with friends or family.

For ticket details and more info, visit www.microwrestling.com.