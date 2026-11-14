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📅 Micro Wrestling live in Vineland on Feb 12, 2027
12 days ago
📅 Micro Wrestling live at Vineland Convention Center
The Micro Wrestling Federation is coming back to Vineland for a night of live wrestling action.
Date: Friday, February 12, 2027
Time: 8:00 pm
Location: Vineland Convention Center, 631 E Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ 08360
If you’re into live shows or looking for something different to do on a Friday night, this could be a fun outing with friends or family.
For ticket details and more info, visit www.microwrestling.com.
More Info: Micro Wrestling Federation - Vineland, NJ
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