Looking for a new feline friend in Vineland, NJ? These adoptable cats are waiting at your local shelter for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all) / White

Black (all) / White Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Vineland

Phone: (856) 691-1500

Thor is a handsome black-and-white adult kitty looking for a fresh start. With his low $50 adoption fee, he’s a great choice if you’re ready for a grown-up cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage.

👉 Meet Thor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Vineland

Phone: (856) 691-1500

Creamsicle is a tiny sweetheart who’s just starting life and needs a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’ve been hoping for a playful kitten to raise, Creamsicle could be the one.

👉 Meet Creamsicle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby / White

Brown Tabby / White Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Vineland

Phone: (856) 691-1500

Sashimi is a young brown tabby-and-white boy with that classic kitten charm. He’s ready to leave the shelter behind and settle into a forever home.

👉 Meet Sashimi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Vineland, please consider visiting Associated Humane Societies - Vineland or giving them a call at (856) 691-1500 to ask about these cats. Sharing this post can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.