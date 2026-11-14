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🐱 Sweet Vineland Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes
Looking for a new feline friend in Vineland, NJ? These adoptable cats are waiting at your local shelter for someone to love.
Thor
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all) / White
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Vineland
- Phone: (856) 691-1500
Thor is a handsome black-and-white adult kitty looking for a fresh start. With his low $50 adoption fee, he’s a great choice if you’re ready for a grown-up cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage.
👉 Meet Thor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Creamsicle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Vineland
- Phone: (856) 691-1500
Creamsicle is a tiny sweetheart who’s just starting life and needs a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’ve been hoping for a playful kitten to raise, Creamsicle could be the one.
👉 Meet Creamsicle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sashimi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby / White
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Vineland
- Phone: (856) 691-1500
Sashimi is a young brown tabby-and-white boy with that classic kitten charm. He’s ready to leave the shelter behind and settle into a forever home.
👉 Meet Sashimi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Vineland, please consider visiting Associated Humane Societies - Vineland or giving them a call at (856) 691-1500 to ask about these cats. Sharing this post can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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