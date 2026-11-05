🚚 Vineland, NJ Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Vineland’s warehouses, plants, and hospitals are busy right now, and they need reliable people to keep goods moving. If you like active work and steady hours, these local supply chain roles are worth a look.

Employer: Americold Logistics, LLC.

Americold Logistics, LLC. Location: Vineland, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour

Work inside a modern cold-storage warehouse helping move, stack, and ship food products that “feed the world.” You’ll use forklifts and pallet jacks in very cold temps, with solid benefits and growth options at a large, global company.

Employer: Tyson Foods Incorporated

Location: Vineland, NJ

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $23.20/hour

Keep Tyson’s dock and packaging areas running by loading/unloading trailers, moving materials, and helping with inventory in a cold environment. Comes with benefits on day one and access to free education for you and your family.

Employer: Inspira Health Network

Location: Vineland, NJ

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days

Support hospital care behind the scenes by receiving, stocking, and delivering supplies and equipment to departments. Great if you want steady weekday hours and a role that directly supports patient care within a large local health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.