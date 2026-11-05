🛒 Vineland, NJ Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Vineland has some solid front-line jobs open right now, from big-box retail to a local mechanical company office. Good mix of steady part-time shifts and a full-time office role with benefits.

Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)

Marshalls (TJX Companies) Location: Vineland, NJ – 3849 S Delsea Dr, Suite 4A

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $15.92 – $16.42/hour

Help customers find deals, run the register, and keep the store looking sharp. This role is great if you want flexible hours, a fast-paced retail setting, and store discounts plus access to TJX’s benefits programs if you meet hours/service requirements.

Employer: GE Mechanical LLC

Location: Vineland, NJ

Type: Likely full-time (office-based)

Likely (office-based) Pay: $20 – $24/hour

Office customer service role with a local mechanical contractor. You’ll answer service calls, create and close work orders, coordinate with field techs, and use basic Microsoft Office. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, and bonus potential.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Vineland, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Around $17.25/hour (anticipated)

Join a stable, growing tool retailer helping customers on the sales floor and at the register. You get paid time off, associate discounts, medical/dental/vision options for part-timers, 401(k) with match, and respectful scheduling between 6am–10pm, plus major holidays off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always say no to an offer, but you can’t say yes if you never throw your hat in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.