🔧 Vineland, NJ building & grounds jobs with multiple openings

Vineland has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with tools and keeping big facilities running safely and smoothly.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 1070 W Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for bonus incentive)

Senior supermarket rack refrigeration HVAC tech role supporting Walmart store equipment. You’ll maintain and repair commercial refrigeration/HVAC systems, respond to emergency calls, and use digital work order tools. Requires EPA refrigerant certification, strong rack refrigeration experience, a clean driving record, and comfort working at heights and lifting up to 75 lbs. Offers strong benefits like 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, multiple health plans, PTO, paid parental leave, Walmart discount, work vehicle and tools, and paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: The Marzetti Company (Top Quality Baking)

(Top Quality Baking) Location: Vineland, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.71/hour (weekends required)

Plant sanitation role keeping baking equipment, trays, and production areas clean and food-safe. You’ll clean and sanitize equipment, help with teardown and reassembly, use cleaning chemicals safely, and may operate forklifts, boom lifts, scissor lifts, and floor scrubbers. Fast-paced environment with 12-hour standing, lifting up to 50 lbs, and overtime/holiday/weekend work as needed.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.