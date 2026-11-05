🏗️ Vineland, NJ Engineering: Multiple Resident & Controls Roles

Vineland and nearby towns are busy with data center and food production projects, which means steady demand for hands-on engineers and controls pros. If you like being on-site, solving real-world problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: DataOne

DataOne Location: Vineland, NJ (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM Salary: Not listed

Lead electrical oversight for a new data center, from daily site inspections to testing switchgear, generators, UPS, and more. Ideal if you have 8+ years in electrical engineering/construction, know NEC/NFPA/IEEE/NETA, and want a role that blends field work, quality control, and commissioning.

Employer: DataOne

DataOne Location: Vineland, NJ (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM Salary: Not listed

Own the mechanical side of the same data center build, overseeing HVAC, chillers, pumps, piping, plumbing, and fire protection. Great fit if you bring 8+ years in mechanical engineering/construction, are comfortable with IMC/IPC/NFPA/ASHRAE, and like coordinating with contractors and commissioning teams.

Employer: Electrical Automation Services

Electrical Automation Services Location: Swedesboro, NJ (commutable from Vineland; on-site)

(commutable from Vineland; on-site) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2:00 PM – 10:30 PM) , some weekends

Full-time, , some weekends Pay: $45–$46/hour + $1.50/hour shift differential

Rol técnico en una panadería comercial grande, manteniendo y optimizando sistemas eléctricos y de automatización en líneas de alta velocidad. Piden fuerte experiencia con PLCs (Rockwell, Siemens, Mitsubishi), solución de fallas, y liderazgo técnico; incluye seguro médico, dental, visión, PTO, feriados pagados y plan de retiro.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.