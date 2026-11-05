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San Jose

📢 Free weekly beginner English class for adults at Vineland Library

4 days ago
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📅 Free beginner English class for adults at Vineland Library

Adult learners who are new to English are invited to ELL Beginning English: The Basics at the Vineland Branch Library.

  • Meets weekly in the library’s Community Room
  • For beginner English learners (levels 0–2)
  • Practice speaking, listening, reading, and writing
  • Led by a trained facilitator
  • Free and no registration required – just drop in

This class is part of Vineland’s English Learning series, which also offers Intermediate, Advanced Conversation, Writing, and Reading & Speaking clubs for higher levels.

To request an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), contact the library at 408-808-2355 or Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before the event.

More Info: ELL Beginning English: The Basics | San José Publi...

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