📢 Free weekly beginner English class for adults at Vineland Library

📅 Free beginner English class for adults at Vineland Library

Adult learners who are new to English are invited to ELL Beginning English: The Basics at the Vineland Branch Library.

Meets weekly in the library’s Community Room

For beginner English learners (levels 0–2)

Practice speaking, listening, reading, and writing

Led by a trained facilitator

Free and no registration required – just drop in

This class is part of Vineland’s English Learning series, which also offers Intermediate, Advanced Conversation, Writing, and Reading & Speaking clubs for higher levels.

To request an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), contact the library at 408-808-2355 or Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before the event.