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San Jose
📢 Free weekly beginner English class for adults at Vineland Library
4 days ago
📅 Free beginner English class for adults at Vineland Library
Adult learners who are new to English are invited to ELL Beginning English: The Basics at the Vineland Branch Library.
- Meets weekly in the library’s Community Room
- For beginner English learners (levels 0–2)
- Practice speaking, listening, reading, and writing
- Led by a trained facilitator
- Free and no registration required – just drop in
This class is part of Vineland’s English Learning series, which also offers Intermediate, Advanced Conversation, Writing, and Reading & Speaking clubs for higher levels.
To request an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), contact the library at 408-808-2355 or Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before the event.
More Info: ELL Beginning English: The Basics | San José Publi...
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