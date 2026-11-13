📅 JV Girls Basketball vs Vincent on Nov. 18

Come cheer on the Calipatria JV Girls Basketball team as they take on Vincent.

Date: November 18, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Who: JV Girls Basketball – Calipatria vs Vincent

JV Girls Basketball – Calipatria vs Calendar: CHS Athletics Calendar event

Great low-key outing to support local student athletes after school. Bring the family and show your Hornet pride!