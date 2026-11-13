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📅 JV Girls Basketball vs Vincent – Nov. 18, 5–6 PM
10 days ago
📅 JV Girls Basketball vs Vincent on Nov. 18
Come cheer on the Calipatria JV Girls Basketball team as they take on Vincent.
- Date: November 18, 2026
- Time: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- Who: JV Girls Basketball – Calipatria vs Vincent
- Calendar: CHS Athletics Calendar event
Great low-key outing to support local student athletes after school. Bring the family and show your Hornet pride!
More Info: JV Girls Basketball vs Vincent | Calipatria Unifie...
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