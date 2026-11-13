Vincennes has some solid full-time retail roles right now, from hands-on freight work to higher-paying sales and store leadership.

Below are several picks you can scan fast and apply to online.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. Location: Vincennes, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help move freight from truck to sales floor, price and merchandise items, and keep the receiving area neat. This is a good fit if you like physical work, early shifts, and a team-focused, “good stuff cheap” environment with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and a 20% discount after 90 days.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Vincennes, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,000 – $72,000/year

Step into a leadership track role where you run the front of the store, support the pharmacy, and lead hiring, training, and scheduling. Great if you have retail or supervisory experience and want a clear path to Store Manager, with structured training and full benefits.

Employer: Best Buy Home Furnishings

Location: Vincennes, IN

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Salary: $17–$20/hour + commission

Help customers pick out furniture and mattresses, learn product features, and keep the showroom looking sharp. No furniture experience needed, and you get health insurance, retirement plan, paid vacation, and employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.