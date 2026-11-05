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American Football

Vilonia vs. Greenbrier in 60th Judges Cup Nov. 6

3 days ago
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The Vilonia Eagles will host the Greenbrier Panthers in the 60th Annual Judges Cup at Phillip D. Weaver Stadium on Friday, November 6, 2026, with kickoff at 7:00 PM. Fans can attend in person or watch the game live on EagleVision.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Vilonia School District

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