🎓 Villanova education jobs with multiple campus roles open

Villanova’s education scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up both on campus and at local schools. If you like working with students, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Villanova University

Villanova University Location: Villanova, PA (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Full-time, 9-month faculty (non-tenure track)

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Teach finance across MSF, MBA, and undergraduate programs at the highly ranked Villanova School of Business, starting Fall 2027. This role is ideal if you love the classroom, have a graduate degree in finance, and want strong benefits, tuition assistance, and a collaborative campus environment.

Employer: Academy of Notre Dame de Namur

Location: Villanova, PA

Type: Part-time, seasonal (Spring 2027)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the middle school girls’ track & field program at a private Catholic all-girls school. Great fit if you have prior middle or high school coaching experience and want a hands-on, in-person role working directly with student-athletes.

Employer: Villanova University – Villanova School of Business

Villanova University – Location: Villanova, PA

Type: Full-time, 12-month staff

Salary: $54,500–$60,600 (approved range)

Help business students land internships, CoOps, and externships while building relationships with employers. This role mixes career coaching, program management, and employer outreach, and comes with strong university benefits and a chance to shape students’ professional paths.

If any of these sound like you, click through, check the details, and get your resume ready while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.