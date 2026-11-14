📢 Villa Rica creates Community Affairs Department, promotes new director

The City of Villa Rica has created a new Department of Community Affairs, approved by the Mayor and Council on November 10, 2026.

Dr. Rachel Linn, who has served as Library Manager for the past five years, has been promoted to Director of Community Affairs. The new department will:

Lead community engagement with residents, businesses, and civic groups

with residents, businesses, and civic groups Coordinate strategic initiatives and special projects

and special projects Oversee public communications , including media, digital updates, and announcements

, including media, digital updates, and announcements Continue to guide library services and programming

The department will also add a Communications Coordinator to handle daily communications like social media, website updates, newsletters, and event information.

Implementation will roll out in phases, starting with a review of current communications and a coordinated plan to improve public information and engagement. Over time, the department may also take on oversight of a future Community Arts Center.