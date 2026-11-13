Villa Rica’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re an RN or a certified medical assistant. Here are a few strong openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Tanner Health

Tanner Health Location: Villa Rica, GA

Type: Full-time, Nights

Pay/Bonus: $20,000 sign-on bonus for external hires with 2+ years RN experience

Work in a fast-paced Clinical Decision Unit, assessing patients, planning and delivering care, and supervising LPNs and assistive staff. You’ll need a Georgia or multistate RN license and CPR, with ACLS/NRP/PALS timelines depending on unit requirements.

Employer: Tanner Health

Tanner Health Location: Villa Rica, GA

Type: Full-time, Nights

Pay/Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus for external hires

Serve adult behavioral health patients at Willowbrooke, providing direct psych nursing care and leading the care team. Requires a Georgia or multistate RN license, CPR/BLS, and 1 year of related experience (mental health experience preferred).

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Villa Rica, GA

Type: Full-time (various shifts)

Full-time (various shifts) Pay/Bonus: Not listed

Support urgent care providers with both front- and back-office work—vitals, rooming, lab work, x-rays, and registration in a busy clinic. You’ll need a high school diploma/GED, BLS, and current CMA/RMA/CCMA/NCMA/NRCMA certification; urgent care, phlebotomy, and x-ray experience are a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Villa Rica tend to move fast and new ones pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.