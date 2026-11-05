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Villa Rica
New pedestrian flash beacons in downtown Villa Rica
6 days ago
The City of Villa Rica Public Works Department has installed new Pedestrian Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFBs) in Downtown Villa Rica to make crossings safer and help drivers see people in crosswalks. Drivers are urged to slow down, stay alert, and yield to pedestrians, while people walking are encouraged to use marked crosswalks and turn on the flashing beacons where they are available.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Villa Rica
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