🎁 Community Freebies in Villa Rica — Pets & Local Gospel Stream

Villa Rica neighbors are sharing some special free items this week, from loving pets who need new homes to a 24/7 Southern Gospel music stream.

Item: 3-year-old bully dog

Condition: Friendly, quiet, loves toys, good with kids and people

Location: Mirror Lake, Villa Rica, GA

Source: Nextdoor

This 3-year-old bully is being given away to a good home. The owner says he is friendly, quiet, and loves toys. He is also good with kids and people, so he may be a nice fit for a family. The post asks for serious inquiries only, so be ready to talk about your home and how you’ll care for him.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 4-year-old pit bull mix, medium-sized

Condition: Potty trained, very sweet with kids

Location: Mirror Lake, Villa Rica, GA

Source: Nextdoor

This pit bull mix (4 years old) is a medium-sized dog who is potty trained and described as very, very sweet with kids. The owner is moving out of state and cannot keep him, so they are looking for someone who can give him a stable, caring home.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: America’s Home Spun Gospel live stream

Type: Free Southern Gospel music stream, commercial-free

Location: Rockmart and Old Town, Villa Rica, GA (online stream)

Source: Nextdoor

If you enjoy Southern Gospel music, this is a free, 24/7 live stream of America’s Home Spun Gospel, a former weekly radio show that featured local and non-professional Southern Gospel artists from all over. The stream is totally commercial-free, so you can listen without ads.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items and pet rehoming offers in Villa Rica can go quickly, so if something looks right for you, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.