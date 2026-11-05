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🎁 Community Freebies in Villa Rica — Pets & Local Gospel Stream
Villa Rica neighbors are sharing some special free items this week, from loving pets who need new homes to a 24/7 Southern Gospel music stream.
3-Year-Old Bully Dog Needs a Loving Home
Item: 3-year-old bully dog
Condition: Friendly, quiet, loves toys, good with kids and people
Location: Mirror Lake, Villa Rica, GA
Source: Nextdoor
This 3-year-old bully is being given away to a good home. The owner says he is friendly, quiet, and loves toys. He is also good with kids and people, so he may be a nice fit for a family. The post asks for serious inquiries only, so be ready to talk about your home and how you’ll care for him.
4-Year-Old Pit Bull Mix, Medium Size
Item: 4-year-old pit bull mix, medium-sized
Condition: Potty trained, very sweet with kids
Location: Mirror Lake, Villa Rica, GA
Source: Nextdoor
This pit bull mix (4 years old) is a medium-sized dog who is potty trained and described as very, very sweet with kids. The owner is moving out of state and cannot keep him, so they are looking for someone who can give him a stable, caring home.
America's Home Spun Gospel – Free 24/7 Live Stream
Item: America’s Home Spun Gospel live stream
Type: Free Southern Gospel music stream, commercial-free
Location: Rockmart and Old Town, Villa Rica, GA (online stream)
Source: Nextdoor
If you enjoy Southern Gospel music, this is a free, 24/7 live stream of America’s Home Spun Gospel, a former weekly radio show that featured local and non-professional Southern Gospel artists from all over. The stream is totally commercial-free, so you can listen without ads.
Free items and pet rehoming offers in Villa Rica can go quickly, so if something looks right for you, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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