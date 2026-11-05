🛒 Villa Park Retail Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Villa Park has a steady flow of retail openings right now, especially for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused work. If you want steady hours, store discounts, and room to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: La Bella Uniforms

La Bella Uniforms Location: Villa Park, IL (in-person)

Type: Part-time (15–25 hours/week)

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Perks: Employee discount

Help customers have a great shopping experience while hitting personal and store sales goals. This role is hands-on: running the register, opening/closing the store, stocking, and keeping the floor looking sharp. Requires 1 year each of retail clothing, customer service, and retail sales, and you must be at least 18.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: 174 Roosevelt Rd, Villa Park, IL 60181

Type: Regular Full-time

Pay: $17–$19/hour

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, 401(k), paid time off, paid holidays, associate discount, flexible hours

Lead the back-of-house team handling deliveries, stocking, and merchandise flow to the sales floor. This is a step toward store management, with coaching, scheduling, and hiring responsibilities. You’ll need at least 1 year of supervisory experience in retail and be able to work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Premium Retail Services

Location: Villa Park, IL 60181

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Work across local stores keeping shelves stocked and displays looking good for big-name brands. You’ll set up promos, reset sections, and report work through a smartphone app, mostly on your own schedule. Must be 18+, comfortable moving and stocking products, and able to follow detailed instructions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes similar roles at nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.