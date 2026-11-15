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The Vikings’ Playoff Outlook | Week 10 Sees Doom-and-Gloom Sitting Beside Kirk Cousins
By K. Joudry,4 days ago
Prior to the NFL trade deadline, the Vikings’ playoff outlook was mathematically optimistic but without much gusto or momentum. Adding Kirk Cousins changes that calculus. On Monday Night Football, the Vikings submitted a dud of an effort on offense. Unsurprisingly, there was a move to rectify the issue by sending a 3rd to the Raiders to snag the 38-year-old Sin City quarterback. Minnesota will be rallying around the veteran to pull off the upset victory at Lambeau.